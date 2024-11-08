HaHa! Daughter of Tim Walz Says She’s “On the Side of Love” – Then Lashes Out at Trump and J.D. Vance Following Tuesday’s Thrashing (VIDEO)

Hope Walz is the daughter of Tim and Gwen Walz from Minnesota. Hope is a social worker and ski instructor and appears to be as loony left as her parents.

Hope did not take her father’s defeat well on Wednesday. And she made the mistake of posting her bitterness on social media.

Hope insisted she was “on the side of love” as she praised Kamala Harris. Then she quickly attacked Donald Trump and J.D. Vance following Tuesday’s thrashing.

Hope Walz: Okay. I’m sitting here on my couch eating Sponge Bob Mac and cheese and watching Outer Banks. I just have a couple initial post-election thoughts. I’ve officially reached a point of anger, and I’m not an angry person, so I’m just trying to channel it. The first one being, this country does not deserve Kamala Harris. That woman should go live her best life wherever she wants, doing whatever she wants, because we don’t deserve her at this point. The only The people that delivered this election were Black women, and we failed them. Um, and it’s just heartbreaking. We’ve got to do whatever we can to support them and support our people through these next four years. Another one is these people have to live in their own skin, as in J.D. Vance and Donald Trump have to be J.D. Vance and Donald Trump. And that is not a punishment I would wish upon anybody except those two individuals. I’m just really grateful that I am who I am and that I’m on the side of love and hope and joy and progress.

She’s on the side of love, hope, and progress. Got that?

Hope – the woman of love – exudes about as much love as her father exudes normalcy.

Via Catturd2 and Chief Trumpster.