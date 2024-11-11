“The Great One” Celebrates Trump Victory With His Family at Mar-a-Lago—Photo Shows NHL Legend Wearing MAGA Hat—Democrats Lose Their Minds

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and his family attended a private celebration for President Donald J. Trump after his defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“The Great One” attended the exclusive event at Mar-a-Lago with his wife, Janet Jones Gretzky, his son Trevor, his model daughter Paulina Gretzky, and her husband, professional golfer Dustin Johnson.

Paulina Gretzky Johnson shared an image of her entire family at Mar-a-Lago celebrating President Trump’s victory on her Instagram page.

“The Great One” was seen smiling on multiple social media sites, including “X,” wearing a white hat with “Make America Great Again” embroidered in gold.

BREAKING: The greatest hockey player of all time, Wayne Gretzky attended Donald Trump’s victory party at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/iraCVi0xg6 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) November 9, 2024

The meltdown of Canadians who can’t accept the landslide victory of America’s soon-to-be 47th President began almost immediately, as many were triggered by the MAGA hat on Canada’s most legendary hockey player.

Some Canadians questioned Gretzky’s character for supporting Trump.

This “X” user claims that although he’s been a “huge fan” of Gretzky’s since he began playing professional hockey, he is very disappointed that “he would support a man with such low character.”

If been a huge fan of Wayne Gretzky since he entered pro hockey with the WHA with the Racers I have always idolize the man this is very disappointing to see that he would support a man with such low character — bruce g (@brucegosse) November 6, 2024

This “X” user claims that he has been forced to give up Gretzky as his “idol” now that he has shown his support for President Trump. “Greg Roberts” writes:

“So disappointed in the Gretzky family. I looked up to you since I was a child. You were the role model for decency and family. All my memories are now tarnished, and I will no longer think of you as one of the greats on and off the ice.”

So disappointed in the Gretzky family. I looked up to you since I was a child. You were the role model for decency and family. All my memories are now tarnished and I will no longer think of you as one of the greats on and off the ice. @WayneGretzky — Greg Roberts (@Gregmoroberts) November 8, 2024

“The Great One’s” wife, Janet Gretzky, posted a great photo of her beaming husband standing next to a smiling President Donald Trump while both give the thumbs up. In her post, she wrote: Congratulations, Mr.President Donald J Trump! You did it, You deserved it, you earned every bit of it. The world is a better place to have you as our Leader, Proud to be an American. Thank you for being such a great friend. May God keep watching over you ❤️❤️ Love from our family to yours

“X” user posted the photo with a statement mocking the white liberal women who are unfollowing her because of her family’s support for President Trump.

“As a Canadian and a hockey fan, this post couldn’t make me love the Gretzky’s more. Liberal white women are unfollowing Janet Gretzky by the masses in the comments. #Trump2024 ” OhCehnehdeh wrote.

As a Canadian and a hockey fan, this post couldn’t make me love the Gretzky’s more. Liberal white women are unfollowing Janet Gretzky by the masses in the comments. #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/EKpUNZvK4W — OhCehnehdeh (@OhCehnehdeh) November 6, 2024

Many others expressed enthusiasm for Gretzky’s willingness to be open about his support for President Trump.

From “Trump all the way” to “They call Wayne the great one for a reason, and Trump makes the USA great again,” the pro-Trump, pro-Gretzky comments seem to outweigh the negative comments by those who can’t deal with the overwhelming support for President Trump by sports legends like Gretzky, NFL legend Brett Favre, Hulk Hogan, and several others.