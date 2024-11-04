Freedom Over Tyranny: Trump’s Closing Ad Features Gabbard, RFK Jr., Shanahan, Vance, Ramaswamy, and Musk in Powerful Message to America

In a powerful closing ad for his campaign, Donald Trump has assembled a formidable lineup of voices—Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr., Nicole Shanahan, JD Vance, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Elon Musk—to deliver a resounding message to America: the time has come to choose freedom over the tyranny of the radical left.

In a powerful closing ad for his campaign, Donald Trump has assembled a formidable lineup of voices—Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr., Nicole Shanahan, JD Vance, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Elon Musk—to deliver a resounding message to America: the time has come to choose freedom over the tyranny of the radical left.

The ad, published by Nicole Shanahan, opens with Gabbard declaring, “This election really isn’t about the left versus the right. It’s about we, the people, choosing our government and the choice between freedom versus tyranny.”

This sentiment resonates deeply as voters witness the relentless overreach of the Biden administration and Kamala Harris, who have consistently prioritized government control over individual liberties.

RFK Jr. highlights the urgent crisis facing our children, asserting, “Nobody has a chronic disease burden like we have. Why are we allowing this to happen to our children?”

His poignant reminder calls out the left’s failure to protect future generations, a stark contrast to Trump’s vision for a thriving, free America.

Nicole Shanahan adds a spiritual dimension, emphasizing that “what is going on here is deeper than politics.” She urges Americans to rise above the hatred and fear perpetuated by the left, a party that thrives on division and chaos.

JD Vance reminds us of the core American values of love and respect, stating, “We must treat other people as we hope to be treated.”

This simple yet profound message stands in direct opposition to the divisive rhetoric often employed by Kamala Harris and her allies.

Vivek Ramaswamy challenges the youth, calling for a rebellion against the status quo: “You wanna be a rebel? Show up on your college campus and try calling yourself a conservative.”

This bold call to action encourages young Americans to embrace their conservative values in a climate that often stifles dissent.

Finally, Elon Musk delivers a rousing message of hope: “America is gonna reach heights that it has never seen before. The future is gonna be amazing!”

As the clock ticks down to Election Day, this closing ad serves as a clarion call for all who cherish freedom to unite against the encroaching tyranny of the left. The choice is clear: stand up for liberty, or succumb to the oppressive regime that seeks to stifle the American spirit. Get out and vote!

WATCH: