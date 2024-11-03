Former VP of Navajo Nation Endorses Trump: “President Trump We Want to be Invited to the American Dream!” (Video)

Myron Lizer served as the 10th vice president of the Navajo Nation under President Jonathan Nez from 2019-2023.

On Thursday, Lizer spoke before an enthusiatic crowd in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to declare his endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Myron Lizer: President Trump…..and I want to thank him for his leadership, back in 2019. He signed the Executive Order that launched Operation Lady Justice, which helped and alleviated and sent resources to help us prosecute and find our missing and murdered Indigenous women. Yes. So we thank President Trump for that leadership.

It’s that leadership that’s going to lead Indian country and our native and tribal nations into that next frontier of whatever it is, economic development. If companies are looking to reshore to these great United States, I hearken to President Trump and his leadership to help bring Indian country into this 21st century. Amen.

President Trump, we want to be invited to the American dream.

Yay! Go Trump!

You know, Kamala Harris’s failed leadership and policies has been nothing but a deterrent to advancing our great nation, the United States of America.

There’s an Indian proverb out there. It says, The left wing and the right wing are of the same bird.

When we get this election, we have to steward our great nation into that next echelon of leadership in the world’s stage. I want to hearken to you that when President Trump becomes the 47th President of these great United States, that it’s your job, that it’s my job, that it’s all of our jobs to start working together to make our country strong again.

No longer what would be the doorstep on the world’s stage, but Make America Great Again. Yes, we want to do that. We want to make Native America great. We’ve never been there.

I have to scoff at Build Back Better because how can you build back better to a place you’ve never been? Talking about Indian country. We’re going to catch up with the rest of America and the rest of the world. I want to hearken you all, if you haven’t voted already, to please vote for Trump!