Florida Blocks DOJ Thugs From Entering Florida Poll Stations, Warns of Risk to Election Integrity

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned thugs from the Department of Justice from showing up uninvited at the state’s polling stations, saying that doing so would risk undermining the elction process.

On Friday, the Department of Justice announced that it “plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 86 jurisdictions in 27 states for the Nov. 5 general election.”

Among them were four counties in Florida; Broward County, Miami-Dade County, Orange County and Osceola County.

However, DeSantis has poured cold water over the plan, with his Secretary of State Coyd Byrn warning such interferences would not be tolerated.

“Department of Justice personnel are not included on the list,” Byrn wrote in an email to Deputy Chief at the U.S. Department of Justice Voting Section, Jasmyn Richardson, according to Florida’s Voice.

“Even if they could qualify as ‘law enforcement’ under section 102.031 (3)(a) of the Florida Statutes, absent some evidence concerning the need for federal intrusion, or some federal statute that preempts Florida law, the presence of federal law enforcement inside polling places would be counterproductive and could potentially undermine confidence in the election,” he continued.

Byrd added that they had “already invoked its authority under section 101.58(2) of the Florida statutes to send its own monitors to the jurisdictions identified in your press release.”

BREAKING: Florida just issued a powerful message to the DOJ’s election monitors that they are NOT allowed inside any Florida polling locations. DeSantis isn’t letting the Kamala-Biden regime’s fraudster unit pull any shenanigans in Florida’s election. “As a reminder, DOJ… pic.twitter.com/AHK6GvZixy — George (@BehizyTweets) November 1, 2024

It is not the first time that DeSantis has blocked DOJ operatives working on behalf of the Biden regime and Attorney General Merrick Garland from entering Florida polling sites.

During the 2022 midterm cycle, which resulted a red wave in Florida in which he won re-election by double digits, DeSantis similarly blocked them entering polling locations to prevent them interfering in the electoral process.

“We told them that under state law that is not permitted, and we asked them to respect state law,” Byrd said at the time. “They can go there and do their job, but they have to do that job outside of the polling place.”

In response, DeSantis also employed his own election integrity monitors to ensure that the federal government did not interfere in Florida’s election process, which remains one of the most secure and efficient operations in the entire country.

While Florida used to be the most important swing state, it is now considered a Republican stronghold. According to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump holds an 8.5 percent lead over Harris.