First Election Results Are In: Trump and Kamala Tie 3-3 in Dixville, New Hampshire — Hillary and Biden Previously Won Town

Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Ballots have been cast and counted in the small town of Dixville, New Hampshire, making it the first result of the 2024 election.

Six residents of the town of Dixville cast their ballots, and Donald Trump and Kamala Harris were tied with three votes apiece.

The vote surprised many, considering in 2020, Biden won the town by 5-0, and in 2016, Hillary won by a margin of 4 votes to 2.

In the 2024 New Hampshire primary, the unincorporated community cast all six of its votes for former presidential Republican candidate Nikki Haley.

Per The Washington Examiner:

As the clock struck midnight on Nov. 5, residents of a small New Hampshire town cast the first ballots to be counted in the General Election on Election Day – with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris tying with three votes each out of the six registered voters.

In a 64-year-old tradition, the six residents of Dixville Notch gathered Monday night just miles south of the Canadian border – well outnumbered by reporters and observers from across the state and even globe, with some traveling from as far as Hong Kong. Coffee in hand, spectators, planners, and the voters were buzzing with excitement, as golden retriever named Max and goldendoodle named Lucy bounced around looking for pets and snacks throughout the evening.

As many kept their vote to themselves well before midnight, not every voter had their mind made up. All six (four registered Republicans and two unenrolled) had put their support behind former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley in January, leaving some questioning how to cast their vote.

The Dixville midnight vote has been ongoing since the 1960 presidential election.

