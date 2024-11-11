“FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!” – Oath Keeper and January 6 Hostage Kelly Meggs Releases a New Book on Government Corruption Against J6 Defendants

Florida Oath Keeper and January 6 hostage, Kelly Meggs, has released a short book from his prison, “Fight, Fight, Fight!” following a terribly corrupt trial in front of a biased jury and partisan judge. The Oath Keepers have been smeared as a “far-right, anti-government militia” since January 6, when in fact their mission has always been to support local authorities and prevent anarchy during public emergencies.

Meggs and company, in the short time they spent inside the Capitol, went to the assistance of a man they saw collapse on the Rotunda floor, thought to have been having a medical emergency. The man in fact was in a state of euphoria and in prayer, which the Oath Keepers joined him in:

Here’s two angles of Kelly Meggs and the Oath Keepers moving in to assist a man with a medical issue. The reward for their altrusim has been years in prison. The Oath Keepers were blamed for things other individuals and groups did. Talking shit in text messages or on social media… pic.twitter.com/zy1Sx4oDQF — Tim Hale – Criminally Funny J6er (@LouisofMonmouth) January 18, 2024

Kelly Meggs and the Oath Keepers famously helped Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and protected him from irate protestors in the hallways leading to the Capitol Rotunda. Dunn lied about this under oath to convict the Oath Keepers at trial, committing perjury and contradicting his own prior statements about the help provided by Meggs and his codefendants.

Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, et al were framed in many ways as the cause of January 6, when in fact they appeared on the scene long after provocateurs like Ray Epps, Megan Paradise, etc. The Oath Keepers were in DC doing security jobs for VIP’s, which is seldom acknowledged. They were accused of seditious conspiracy by federal authorities and prosecutors.

The government took texts and messaging app quotes out of context and rearranged them into a grand narrative about the Oath Keepers. They deceptively edited video to alter perception and chronology of the events at the Capitol. They used paid informants to plant narratives and testify against Kelly Meggs and his codefendants.

I had the pleasure to meet and know Kelly Meggs, or just “Meggs” as we called in the DC Gulag, following our incarceration together after January 6. Hear Meggs expose the rigged nature of the Oath Keepers trial here:

While Kelly Meggs has spoken out several times in interviews via Cowboy Logic, this is the first time Kelly Meggs has issued a publication on his perspective.

Per the book description:

Since early 2021, I have been in prison for the

events of January 6th. I have been thrown into the

very belly of the beast politically. I was never a

super political person, usually just voicing my

opinions about politics on my social media

accounts and in small discussions with friends.

But January 6th changed that entirely. I have seen

the nasty lies and deceit that are spread by

politicians on both sides of the aisle. I have

witnessed hours of exonerating testimony, totally

thrown out by officers lying on the witness stand,

and I have the videos to prove it. This book

discusses my opinion on a lot of current political

events and how they need to be researched and

understood by every American. The main stream

media is lying, the government is lying and the

politicians are lying. It’s all one big giant

conspiracy to take YOU, the American citizen, and

make you a slave to the system. The only ones

who have been winning this battle are those who

lie for them or with them. But the tide is changing,

the truth is beginning to be shown, and I hope

this book helps open your eyes to the evil that is

lurking in our country and trying to erase our

American values, pride and spirit. I never knew

how corrupt it all was until they forced me into

this situation. I have had hours upon hours of time

sitting alone in a cold cell to contemplate the

issues in this book. Now I am exposing them all to

you.

To get some insight into the struggle of Kelly Meggs during captivity, especially before his sham trial, watch the following, heart-wrenching video we smuggled out of the DC Gulag:



Kelly and his wife, Connie Meggs, are grandparents. The prosecution of the Oath Keepers devastated their family. As of now, Connie is finally home from prison. Kelly, however, is still serving an insane 12-year sentence. To help the Meggs family recover from years of lawfare, please consider supporting them HERE or order Kelly Meggs’ new book HERE. Kelly Meggs is a decent man and it is my hope that history does not discount the testimony of those I crossed paths with in the DC Gulag.