ERIC TRUMP: ‘The Media Has Lost All Credibility’ (VIDEO)

Eric Trump recently appeared on the Sean Hannity show on FOX News and suggested that the media has lost all of its credibility.

He points to the obviously slanted coverage of the 2924 campaign, where the majority of news stories about his father Donald Trump were negative while stories about Kamala Harris were overwhelmingly positive.

Anyone with an ounce of common sense knows this is true. It is so obvious.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

ERIC TRUMP: The media has lost all credibility. My father won the popular vote by about 5 million votes, so the largest electoral college victory in 50 or 60 years in this country. And clearly, he had a media that was 98% against him every day. And by the way, let me remind you, this is the same media we as a family knew so well. You see Joe and Mika on MSNBC every morning trashing my dad every morning. They used to spend weekends at Mar-a-Lago. They were there all the time with my father. This is Oprah, another person who used to love going to Mar-a-Lago. Erin Burnett, same thing, always around. We’d have lunch with her in Trump Tower all the time. Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, we literally knew them all and they loved us. Donny Deutsch was begging to be on The Apprentice every season. They loved us until my father decided to go down that escalator. And then it all changed. It was a pile-on all day, every day. They knew his heart and soul, they knew us as a family, they were friends of ours, but it all changed when he went down that escalator.

Watch the video below:

ERIC TRUMP: “The media has lost all credibility. He had a media that was against him every day. Joe and Mika are trashing my dad every morning. They used to spend weekend at Mar-a-Lago. Oprah, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, we knew them all and they loved us…until… pic.twitter.com/EhwqQwlNuG — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) November 12, 2024

The biggest loss for the media in the 2024 was their influence. They do not sway voters the way they did just ten years ago.