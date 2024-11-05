EPIC! Trump Trolls Kamala Harris When Asked if There is Anything He Would Have Done Differently with His Campaign (VIDEO)

President Trump and First Lady Melania voted in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday.

Trump stopped to chat with reporters after he cast his vote in the 2024 presidential election.

President Trump told reporters he is confident

“I feel very confident. You know we went in with a very big lead today and it looks like Republicans have shown up in force. So we’ll see how it turns out but it seems that they have really shown up,” Trump said.

A reporter asked Trump if there is anything he would have done differently with his campaign.

“I can’t think of any. I ran a great campaign,” Trump said.

Trump trolled Kamala Harris for her damning response when asked if there is anything she would have done differently than Joe Biden during the past four years.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind,” Harris said last month.

