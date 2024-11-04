Doug Emhoff: “Kamala Did What Kamala Always Does. She Put Her Head Down and Went to Work” (VIDEO)

by

This was awkward.

Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff hit the campaign trail in Atlanta, Georgia with Tim Walz on Sunday.

Of course, it was really a Harris/Walz rally. The crowd showed up to see Bon Jovi.

Sunday’s campaign event in Atlanta was another concert disguised as a Kamala Harris rally.

WATCH:

Doug Emhoff tried to charm the crowd by recounting his first ‘bro hug’ with Tim Walz.

“I just got on that stage and gave him the biggest bro hug in the world,” woman beater Doug Emhoff said.

WATCH:

Doug Emhoff’s entire speech was awkward.

“My wife! She’s such a badass!” Doug Emhoff shouted.

Then he dropped this gem…

“Kamala did what Kamala always does. She put her head down and went to work,” Emhoff said.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.