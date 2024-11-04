Doug Emhoff: “Kamala Did What Kamala Always Does. She Put Her Head Down and Went to Work” (VIDEO)

This was awkward.

Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff hit the campaign trail in Atlanta, Georgia with Tim Walz on Sunday.

Of course, it was really a Harris/Walz rally. The crowd showed up to see Bon Jovi.

Sunday’s campaign event in Atlanta was another concert disguised as a Kamala Harris rally.

WATCH:

Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) is singing on the stage at this #HarrisWalz rally in Atlanta. VP candidate Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) and second gentleman Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) also addressed the crowd.@ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/mk1sy0aIRj — Blake DeVine (@bladevine) November 3, 2024

Doug Emhoff tried to charm the crowd by recounting his first ‘bro hug’ with Tim Walz.

“I just got on that stage and gave him the biggest bro hug in the world,” woman beater Doug Emhoff said.

WATCH:

Second Gentleperson "Doug" recounts his first "bro hug" with Timothy Walz. pic.twitter.com/nDMea6D756 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 3, 2024

Doug Emhoff’s entire speech was awkward.

“My wife! She’s such a badass!” Doug Emhoff shouted.

Second Gentleperson "Doug": "My wife — such a badass!" His wife never received a single vote for president. She dropped out of the 2020 Democrat Primaries before a single ballot was cast. Very cringe. pic.twitter.com/mfLqiU2rnZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 3, 2024

Then he dropped this gem…

“Kamala did what Kamala always does. She put her head down and went to work,” Emhoff said.

WATCH: