“Do You Think That You Can Get Hit in The Head by the Camera Behind You?” – WOW! Biden Lashes Out at Female Reporter Asking About Hostage Deal (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday met with President Isaac Herzog of Israel in the Oval Office.

Before the meeting began, a reporter for News Israel 13 asked Joe Biden about a hostage deal.

“President Biden, do you think we can get a hostage deal by the end of your term?” the reporter asked Biden.

Joe Biden lashed out at the female reporter.

“Do you think that you can get hit in the head by the camera behind you?” Biden asked the reporter.

I asked President Biden if he thinks that he can get a hostage deal done by the end of his term. He answered, commenting on the number of cameramen in the room: “do you think that you can get hit in the head by the camera behind you?” pic.twitter.com/B3DCJoHdaw — Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) November 12, 2024

Biden continued on with the meeting after bullying the female reporter.

“All right. Well, thank you all,” Biden said.

“Well, Mr. President, welcome back to the Oval Office and the White House. You’ve been a friend for a long time, a personal friend. And you know my commitment to Israel is ironclad and we share a deep friendship,” Biden said to Herzog.

“I want to thank you again for being here, and the floor is yours,” Biden added.

Herzog thanked Joe Biden for being an “incredible friend of Israel and Jewish people.”

“I will start, of course, with the sad news of the day. In the last two hours, two Israelis were mor- — murdered by rocket attacks from Lebanon in the t- — northern town of Nahariya, a beautiful seashore town in the northern part of Israel. Early in the day, a kindergarten teacher of a kindergarten of special needs — childrens with special needs — rescued, bravely and wisely, the toddlers in the kindergarten from a drone attack. A drone exploded in the kindergarten,” Herzog said.

Herzog said Gaza still has 101 hostages since last October.

“And in Gaza, we have 101 hostages. Over 400 days, I know, Mr. President, that you know you — you are day-in, day-out, actively seeking their surf- — safe return home as they are going through hell in the dungeons of Gaza,” Herzog said.

