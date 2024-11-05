DEVELOPING: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Deploys Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team to Monitor Voting Process – Puts Activist Groups on Notice

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday announced he has deployed an Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team in major counties throughout the state to monitor the voting process.

Attorney General Ken Paxton is the one man who has stood up against the Democrat-Marxist onslaught in the great state of Texas. Democrats and Secret Sleeper Republicans hate him for this.

In December 2020, Ken Paxton formed a coalition of states to sue battleground states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, for their unconstitutional changes to the 2020 election laws. The US Supreme Court threw out the case despite its obvious merit later that month. Paxton later told The Gateway Pundit that he still believes the Supreme Court had a constitutional obligation to hear the case which they ignored.

While serving as Attorney General in Texas Ken Paxton defended 12 lawsuits related to election laws. Democrats hate him for this. They want to flip Texas with their proven methods used in other swing states – mail-in voting, no ID check, no signature check, bloated voter rolls.

Democrats wanted to open the elections to mail-in ballots and ID-free voting and sued Texas to institute these unconstitutional practices in Texas elections. AG Paxton and his staff won every single one of these cases and prevented Democrats from stealing Texas like they were able to do in Georgia and Arizona. Ken has been fighting for free and fair elections in Texas and understands what a huge issue this is in our country today.

Ken Paxton is prepared to take immediate action if polling locations claim ballot shortages or improperly extend voting hours.

“The Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team will be equipped to enforce Texas election laws and take immediate action on any contingencies, including issues seen in previous cycles such as ballot shortages, extended polling location closures, and improper extension of voting hours. Similarly, the OAG will prepare to take defensive action against activist groups who might attempt to influence the election through litigation. The Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team will coordinate with the Texas Secretary of State to ensure that all issues are addressed immediately, and that Texas elections are fair and secure,” Paxton said.