DEVELOPING: Capitol Police Arrested Man with Torch and Flare Gun Who ‘Smelled Like Fuel’

U.S. Capitol Police officers arrested a man at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC) on election day after he was stopped during a routine screening process.

According to a statement from the Capitol Police, the individual smelled strongly of fuel and was found in possession of a torch and a flare gun.

The CVC has been closed for tours for the day as Capitol Police investigate the threat. Officials have not yet released details about the man’s identity and motives.

According to the social media post:

“Our officers just arrested a man who was stopped during our screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC).

The man smelled like fuel, had a torch & a flare gun. The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can.”

This is a developing story.

