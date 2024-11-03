Desperate New York Governor Kathy Hochul Says if You Vote for Republicans in NY You’re Anti-American (VIDEO)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently appeared on MSNBC and said that if you vote Republican, you’re anti-woman and anti-American.

It has been amazing in this election cycle, how Democrats have become so comfortable insulting and degrading their fellow Americans for the crime of disagreeing with them.

Their deranged rhetoric makes them look very desperate, like they know they’re losing.

New York Republican Lee Zeldin posted the video on Twitter/X:

What is this all about? The New York Post explains:

Kathy Hochul and top NY Dems face ‘national embarrassment’ if GOP keeps control of House

New York, with seven competitive races for the US House of Representatives, will again play a major role in deciding which party controls the chamber.

Republicans hold a slim 220-212 seat edge in the House, thanks in large part to Congressional Democrats losing four New York seats in 2022.

On Long Island, Democrats are gunning to unseat freshman GOP incumbents Anthony D’Esposito and Nick LaLota…

If Democrats fail to regain control of the House, it would be a “national embarrassment” for Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs, and House Minority Leader and Brooklyn Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, said longtime Democratic political strategist Hank Sheinkopf.

“New York will again be blamed again for destroying Democrats’ chance to take control of Congress,” he said.

Wouldn’t it be funny if New York went red for Trump this year? NY Rep. Elise Stefanik seems to think it’s possible.

