Dem Strategist James Carville Blames the Ladies of ‘The View’ For Helping Sink Kamala’s Campaign (Video)

Democrat strategist James Carville is still processing Tuesday’s utterly resounding defeat of Kamala Harris, as President Donald Trump won both the Electoral College and the popular vote.

Carville is laying a big part of the blame at the feet of the shrews on ‘The View.’ Carville called out unhinged Sunny Hostin in particular for asking a question that he suggests sunk Harris’s campaign.

Carville points to the moment The View’s Sunny Hostin asked Harris, “If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?”

Kamala answered, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”

In an interview with Tim Miller, Carville said, “We didn’t even get a chance to kick the tires. We just said, ‘You’re buying the car, and you have no choice.’ And, of course, we bought the car.”

“And I think if this campaign is reducible to one moment, we’re in a 65% wrong track country. The country wants something different. And she’s asked, is so often the case in a friendly audience on The View, ‘How would you be different than Biden?'”

“It’s the one question that you exist to answer. All right? That is it. That’s the money question. That’s the one you want. That’s the one that everybody wants to know to answer to.”

“And you freeze. You literally freeze and say, ‘Well, I can’t think of anything.'”

“We said 65% want something different. We are just not going to give it to them. But maybe the odiousness of Trump combined with the Dobbs decision, we can overcome it. Well, we didn’t overcome it.”

“But when we go back and history unearths this, it’s going to be right there on The View. I think her name was Sunny Hostin, Houston or whatever, asks the question.”

“That’s the most devastating answer you could imagine.”

