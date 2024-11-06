Delaware State Senator Becomes First Transgender Elected to U.S. Congress

Delaware state senator Sarah McBride, a biological male who has since transitioned to a woman, has become the first transgender elected to the U.S. House of Representatives after winning Delaware’s only House seat.

NBC News reported McBride defeated Republican John Whalen III with 57.8% of the vote.

In a celebration speech, McBride stated, “Tonight is a testament to Delawareans that here in our state of neighbors, we judge candidates based on their ideas and not their identities.”

“While at this moment in America’s history, hope sometimes feels hard to come by, we must never forget that we are the beneficiaries of seemingly impossible change,” added McBride.

