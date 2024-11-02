DEA Rushes Dangerous, Addictive ADHD Drugs to Market to Meet Demand

Guest post AbleChild and published at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission.

Alert the media! Get Dan Rather on the phone! The United States of America is having a problem producing enough legal, yet highly addictive, and dangerous, mind-altering drugs that are alleged to “treat” attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the federal agency that oversees drug distribution of Controlled Substances, is responsible for setting quotas and controlling the amount of drug that may be legally produced.

In this case, there apparently was a shortfall of ADHD medications in 2022 because there was an enormous increase in the diagnosis of ADHD during the Covid Pandemic and the pharmaceutical manufacturers failed to produce the full amount of approved drug, causing a one billion dose shortfall for 2023 and the great catch-up ensued.

One billion doses. Geesh! A billion here and a billion there and pretty soon we’re talking about real drugging!

Nevertheless, in order to get up to speed (no pun intended), it was requested of the DEA by the Food and Drug Administration, (FDA) to increase the aggregate production quota (APQ) for lisdexamfetamine and a corresponding increase of D-amphetamine “because this substance is used by some manufacturers as part of the synthesis pathway to manufacture lisdexamfetamine.”

This request for drug increase was posted in the Federal Register in September of this year for review, public consumption, and response. But in this case, the public was not allowed to comment on the requested drug increase because the DEA would not meet the Congressional mandated 30-day period.

In fact, the public regularly is shut out of the public comment opportunities that are mandated and required by law.

AbleChild is routinely prevented from participating in the State Connecticut’s Behavioral Health Partnership Oversight Council, even to the point of having the mic cut mid-sentence. It appears that those overseeing the ADHD and other psychiatric drugs don’t like to hear from those concerned about the dangers associated with the “treatments.”

However, despite no public input, the DEA explained the need for increased stimulants this way, “manufacturers of drugs that are life-supporting, life-sustaining, or intended for the treatment or prevention of debilitating diseases or conditions must notify FDA of any permanent discontinuation or interruption in manufacturing likely to result in a meaningful disruption on the drug’s supply in the United States.”

So, apparently people who are diagnosed with ADHD require drugs that are “life-supporting, life-sustaining, or intended for the treatment or prevention of debilitating diseases or conditions…” Given the enormous increase in stimulant prescriptions one also might believe that ADHD has become contagious.

According to IQVIA, a leading global provider of pharmaceutical data, between “2012 and 2022 the projected number of stimulant prescriptions dispensed increased by 57.9% from 50.4 million in 2012 to 79.6 million in 2022.”

Almost 80 million Americans need to be drugged for ADHD? That’s a lot of people who claim they can’t sit still, focus, or stay on task!

But the outcome gets worse when you add to the above data the fact that not only were stimulant medications being prescribed, but drug cocktails were being prescribed at the same time.

For instance, in 2022 about 31% of stimulant prescriptions were co-prescribed with a controlled substance.

Benzodiazepines like Alprazolam were the most common co-prescribed medications at 35%. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) antidepressants are steadily increasing at 29% co-prescribing and, finally, Seizure Disorder medications like Clonazepam were co-prescribed at 18%.

One must wonder whether the DEA is aware, or even cares, the people taking a controlled substance are also taking cocktails of psychiatric mind-altering drugs?

Does the federal drug agency keep records on the number of mind-altering drugs that are being dispensed to Americans and how those drugs that aren’t controlled by the DEA contribute to adverse events associated with the controlled substances?

The DEA is not responsible for the actual drugging. That lies squarely with the American Psychiatric Association (APA). It is the rocket scientists at APA (DSM-5) that came up with the criteria that is ADHD for adults including the following:

Leaving their seat when expected to remain seated (e.g., during a meeting or lecture)

Blurting out answers and completing other people’s sentences

Interrupting other people or intruding on their activities

Struggling to stay quiet during activities

Fidgeting and tapping hands or feet

Often on the go and unable to sit still

Trouble waiting their turn

Talking excessively

Feeling restless

Clearly, not being able to sit still is the equivalent of a national security issue and the DEA’s inability to get the mind-altering drugs to the people fast enough won’t be tolerated. The drugs must flow! Never mind that the adverse events associated with the drugs can be quite serious.

Insomnia, nervousness, agitation, anxiety, psychotic episodes, irritability, aggression, anger, overstimulation, hallucinations, emotional liability, and possible death all are possible adverse outcomes.

The DEA is not interested in knowing that the alleged mental disorder is not based in science, that there is no objective, confirmable abnormality that would be “treated” with the controlled substances.

The DEA fulfilled its mission. The United States, and other nations around the world, can sleep safe knowing that the mind-altering stimulants will flow. The catastrophe was averted in the nick of time.

Tens-of-millions-of-people will continue to self-medicate with highly addictive drugs for an alleged mental disorder. The psychopharmaceutical industry must be so proud.

Be the Voice for the Voiceless

Every dollar you give is a powerful statement, a resounding declaration that the struggles of these families will no longer be ignored. Your generosity today will echo through generations, ensuring that the rights and well-being of children are fiercely guarded. Don’t let another family navigate this journey alone. Donate now and join us in creating a world where every child’s mind is nurtured, respected, and given the opportunity to thrive. As a 501(c)3 organization, your donation to AbleChild is not only an investment in the well-being of vulnerable children but also a tax-deductible contribution to a cause that transcends individual lives.