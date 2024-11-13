DC Swamp Lawyer Advises Impeachment ‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella to Flee Country After Trump Landslide: REPORT

DC swamp lawyer Mark Zaid has advised his client Eric Ciaramella, the Ukraine impeachment ‘whistleblower,’ to flee the US beginning January 20, 2025 to avoid retaliation by President Trump, according to investigative reporter, Paul Sperry.

Eric Ciaramella had been working for Carnegie, Paul Sperry reported.

BREAKING: Sources say Democrat D.C. lawyer Mark Zaid has advised his client Eric Ciaramella, the first impeachment "whistleblower," to leave the country beginning Jan. 20, 2025, to avoid possible "retaliation" by incoming President Trump. Ciaramella has been working for Carnegie. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 12, 2024

Mark Zaid is an activist lawyer who admitted he was orchestrating a coup in 2017 and represented Eric Ciaramella during the impeachment coup.

It's very scary. We will get rid of him, and this country is strong enough to survive even him and his supporters. We have to. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) July 2, 2017

Eric Ciaramella was the ‘whistleblower’ who prompted the first impeachment against Trump when he leaked the president’s phone call with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Democrats alleged that President Trump engaged in a months-long scheme to interfere in the 2020 election by soliciting foreign interference by withholding military aid from Ukraine unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to investigate the Biden crime family.

Of course, it was all a lie.

Ukraine received the military aid THREE weeks early and Zelensky did nothing to receive the aid — he never announced an investigation, so there was no bribe, no quid pro quo.

Ciaramella wasn’t even on the Trump-Zelensky call so it is believed Lt. Col Alexander Vindman leaked him the contents of the phone call.

Shortly after Donald Trump was sworn into office in early 2017, Eric Ciaramella, the CIA plant-turned-whistleblower who prompted the impeachment of Trump, was overheard in the White House discussing with a fellow staffer how to remove the newly-elected president from office, according to investigative reporter Paul Sperry.

Sources told Paul Sperry of Real Clear Investigations that the staffer with whom Eric Ciaramella was discussing Trump’s removal with was Sean Misko.

Both were Obama holdovers from NatSec and both hatched a plot to “take out” President Trump.

Democrat Adam Schiff, who served as one of the impeachment managers, had TWO aides, Sean Misko and Abigail Grace who worked with the whistleblower Eric Ciaramella at the National Security Council.

Schiff hired Eric Ciaramella’s NatSec crony Sean Misko ONE DAY after President Trump’s July 25 phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and now he’s refusing to answer questions about their coordination.

Paul Sperry also reported that Eric Ciaramella’s co-workers said in interviews with Real Clear Investigations that they overheard Ciaramella and Misko making anti-Trump remarks at a staff meeting called by then-NatSec Advisor General Mike Flynn that took place in the south auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Ciaramella and Misko were furious that President Trump wanted to put America first so they put a plan into action to remove Trump by any means necessary.

President Trump better clean house of insubordinate underlings looking to undermine his second term.