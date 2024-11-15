“The Correction Before the Surge”: Why Some Say Gold and Silver’s Future Is Brighter Than Ever

Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. Gateway Pundit benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

It was long overdue by most estimates. Precious metals prices have been steadily rising for far longer than even the most optimistic analysts were expecting a year ago. But Donald Trump’s decisive victory has prompted the “correction” that economists have felt was necessary for a long time.

Kitco analysts predicted a 5%-10% correction following the election and we’re currently in that range. As they recently noted, it’s now just a question of when the next surge begins.

“Gold is set to explode once this necessary and healthy correction has run its course, simply because there is no way to avoid a material dollar devaluation next year to deal with out-of-control federal government deficits and debts, while the Fed is in a lose-lose situation. If the central bank raises rates, we head into a recession. If they continue to cut rates, inflation will rise even further.”

Confidence in the coming Trump administration has already been evident in several markets, including stocks and cryptocurrencies. This, too, was widely anticipated because of the economic stability Trump’s policies will bring. Geopolitically, a calming of calamities has already begun over two months before his inauguration.

As Jonathan Rose, CEO of Genesis Gold Group, highlighted before the election, there is one factor that made him plan properly for his company’s future under a Trump administration.

“Unlike most gold companies, we are rooting for Trump to win because we know what it will mean for the long-term,” he said on the even of last week’s election. “Of course his win will help the nation, but it will also be a huge positive for precious metals because it will finally bring the 800-pound gorilla into the spotlight: national debt.”

Precious metals companies have been thriving under the fear of a potential Kamala Harris regime. But Genesis Gold Group positioned its retirement offerings based on confidence in a Trump victory. The “fearmongering” over CBDCs, geopolitical turmoil, and BRICS had been heavy but there’s now a sense of confidence in how the financial world will react to a Trump administration.

The positive economic benefits will bring the national debt into focus, and that will be good for gold and silver prices. This is why Rose believes it’s time to take advantage of the lower prices immediately.

“This is the correction before the surge,” he said. “Many analysts are putting gold at over $3,000 per ounce next year. Others are pointing to higher numbers. After that, the crystal balls become fuzzy but the roadmap points to steady growth which is perfect for rolling over or transferring retirement accounts today in the midst of the healthy correction.”

