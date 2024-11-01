Conservatives in Eastern European Country of Georgia on the Sights of US and EU for a Color Revolution – Hungary and Turkey Recognize Landslide Election Victory (VIDEOS)

by
Georgian Dream party leaders, including founder Bidzina Ivanishvili (center) and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze (left).

Eastern European country of Georgia has become a hot spot for the battle between nationalism and traditional family values against the multi-tentacled monster of Globalism.

After the conservative Georgian Dream was reelected in a landslide, the usual suspects obeying the planetary overlords are targeting the country for a Color Revolution.

The parliamentary elections in Georgia were marked by unprecedented foreign interference by the western powers, according to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Sputnik reported:

“’Foreign money is being used in Georgia for political purposes. The elections witnessed unprecedented interference from the outside, including interference funded by foreign money’, Kobakhidze told local media.”

Opposition parties have declared a boycott, but Kobakhidze is certain that their elected representatives will assume their seats in Parliament sooner than expected.

The opposition lacks sufficient resources to maintain ‘prolonged’ acts of sabotage, thanks to the ‘Foreign Agents Law’ that keeps the George Soros of this world from using their wealth to meddle.

Leaders of the Georgian opposition have announced protests against the election results, with the first rally is set to take place on November 4.

“The parliamentary elections were held on October 26. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), the ruling Georgian Dream party, which advocates for a pragmatic approach in relations with Russia and opposes LGBT* propaganda, secured 53.93% of the vote. Four opposition parties also gained seats, collectively earning 37.78% of the vote. However, opposition representatives have stated they do not recognize the CEC’s results.”

And the neighboring countries now have begun positioning themselves.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, while maintaining an anti-Russia stance, had to say that, having spoken to Georgian Globalist President Salome Zurabishvili, he heard from her that ‘there’s no clear evidence’ of Moscow interference.

But hey – the president has a ‘feeling’.

Meanwhile, the greatest support for Georgia comes from conservative champion Viktor Orbán.

The Hungarian Prime Minister, and rotating president of the European Union, went to Tbilisi to extend his solidarity with the country.

According to him, in the EU, only the victory of the liberals is considered ‘democracy’.

Slavyangrad reported:

“Orban congratulated Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on his election victory, 1TV reports. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, ‘Debates about elections in Europe should not be taken seriously. When liberals win, Brussels talks about democracy, but when conservatives win, there is supposedly no democracy. This is commonplace’.”

Watch: Orbán – ‘A busy day in Georgia. As it is usual after elections, some people were happy, some were less happy. But we stood by the cause of peace!’

Other neighbors have positioned themselves, such as Turkey.

Intel Slava reported:

“Turkey has officially recognized the elections in Georgia. Thus, regional powers have recognized the victory of the ‘Georgian Dream’, which is now called ‘anti-European’.

Trending: Barack Obama Responds to Daughter Malia Ditching Last Name

The inability of the United States to form a united front of non-recognition of the current government in Georgia (as was the case, for example, in 2004 in Ukraine) reduces the ability of the pro-American opposition to seize power in the country.

It will no longer be possible to say that ‘everyone understands that the elections were stolen’, especially since the opposition cannot provide any real evidence of election fraud or Russian interference.”

In the streets, the demonstration have lost their strength, so there’s time for the government to take a breath before the US and EU unleash their paid shills to try to topple the conservatives.

Read more:

 

 

 

 

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Paul Serran
Paul Serran is a Brazilian writer and musician, completing his first year as a contributor to The Gateway Pundit. He has written books, articles, TV programs, documentaries, plays. He joined the 'Information war' in 2017 and started writing for an international - predominantly American - audience. Unbanned in X | Truth Social | Telegram Channel

You can email Paul Serran here, and read more of Paul Serran's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.