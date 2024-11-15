Connecticut Teacher Who Threatened to Murder Trump Supporters Weeps in Bizarre TV Interview (VIDEO)

A Connecticut teacher who threatened to kill supporters of Donald Trump is obviously regretting her decision.

Annie Dunleavy, a special education teacher from Chesire, posted a video to social media in which she threatened to murder those who voted for Donald Trump.

In a television interview, Dunleavy weeped as she was asked about her bizarre rant that has since cost her a job she says she loves.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

HOST: If you voted for Trump, literally please delete me, block me, get rid of everything of me, or step to me so that I know what’s up and then I can handle you how I see fit. Just because you won doesn’t mean we don’t remember who the blank you voted for. You’re not in the clear. Please, please don’t test your gangster on me because you will end on a stretcher gone forever. What does that mean exactly? It sounds like a threat. DUNLEAVY: It sounds very extreme. And again, I was in a moment of high emotions, and I shouldn’t have ever posted the video. But what I really—the message I was trying to get across, and it came off very wrong, was, you know, if this is going to give people the almost permission in their minds to enact violence against women or anybody, I wanted to basically just say, like, I’m not going to go down without a fight. I mean, you know, it’s my life’s dream to be a teacher. I consider those kids my kids because I don’t have any of my own, and they fill that for me. It’s so fulfilling. It’s so rewarding. I know that what people see right now, I don’t look like that person, but I truly would do anything to help any child and any family in need.

Watch the exchange below:

Connecticut teacher starts crying on air during an interview discussing her threatens to kill people who voted for Donald Trump. She has since resigned from her job. pic.twitter.com/Gl2G4q3bGk — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) November 15, 2024

On Monday, Cheshire Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Sloan confirmed he was aware of the video in question:

Unfortunately, it came to my attention over the weekend that someone had taken a video of one of our teachers who shared what she intended to be a private message to her group on Snapchat. She was expressing her personal opinion and not those of the Cheshire Public Schools. That being said, it is immediately clear that it will be impossible to conduct business as usual for our students and staff without temporarily removing the teacher from the building, so we have done so until the outcome of the investigation.

However, Dunleavy resigned her position before the investigation was complete.

“I am writing to inform you that Annie Dunleavy, our teacher who made the social media post I referenced in Monday’s email, has announced her resignation from her employment with the Cheshire Public Schools effective immediately,” Sloan said in a statement to Fox News.

You reap what you sow.