Congressional Hearing on UAPs, UFOs, & NON HUMAN INTELLIGENCE Addressing the Question: ARE WE ALONE?

In recent years there has been increased interest by Congress as to the question of Unidentified Anomalous/Aerial Phenomena (UAP), Technologies of Unknown Origin (TUO), and even Non-Human Intelligence (NHI). On Wednesday November 13, 2024, Nancy Mace chaired a hearing on the subject.

As President Trump battled through his ascent back to the White House there were campaign issues that appeared to take precedent with the American people. Arguably, the economy and the border were at the top of the list. However, the underlying promise of the 2016 campaign was to ‘drain the swamp.’ All roads for fixing America may lead back to government accountability and transparency.

The timing of a UAP hearing coinciding with President Trump’s recent announcement of a Department of Government Efficiency will perk the ears of many Americans. The hearing was based on reporting by journalist Michael Shellenberger who obtained whistleblower information on a secret Unacknowledged Special Access Program called ‘Immaculate Constellation.’ Shellenberger posted on X regarding the report.

See Shellenberger’s X post here:

IMMACULATE CONSTELLATION – Report on the US government’s secret UAP (UFO) program From a whistleblower and released today by @NancyMace and discussed in today’s Congressional hearing FULL REPORT pic.twitter.com/FKCywpnhsU — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 13, 2024

The report asserts, “…the U.S. Executive Branch has been managing UAP/NHI issues without Congressional knowledge, oversight, or authorization for some time, quite possibly decades.” According to the report, “Immaculate Constellation acts as a nexus for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating intelligence on the activities, capabilities, and locations of anomalous aerospace threats that originate from foreign or unidentified sources.”

The hearing involved testimony from four people. Dr. Tim Gallaudet is a former Navy Admiral who was involved in a Naval UAP encounter in 2015 off the U.S. east coast. This event produced a video widely reported on known as the ‘go fast’ video.

Luis Elizondo testified as a former Department of Defense official, and whistleblower, who had previously been read into such Unacknowledged Special Access programs. Mr. Elizondo has been featured in outlets such as The New York Times, NBC News, Fox News, Politico, and The Washington Post regarding such matters.

Michael Shellenberger testified as the journalist breaking the story. Shellenberger had previously broken this story in an acknowledgement of contact with a whistleblower on the Joe Rogan podcast.

Lastly, Michael Gold testified as a former NASA Associate Administrator of Space Policy and Partnerships and Member of NASA UAP Independent Study Team.

Some shocking assertions by the testimonies of former government officials were made during the hearing. One occurred during the questioning of Democrat Representative Robert Garcia when asking what the panel believed UAPs are. Former Navy Admiral Gallaudet responded, “Strong evidence that they are non-human higher intelligence.” Mr. Luis Elizondo concurred with the Admiral’s assessment.

The question arising from using terms such as ‘non-human intelligence’ is, what is meant by the term? Certainly, this could mean artificial intelligence. However, during the hearing it was acknowledged that the government has been tracking these phenomena for decades. Furthermore, it would stand to reason that, if the government assumed these objects were of artificial intelligence origin, they would label them as such. The fact that the government is labeling these objects as originating from non-human intelligence is intentional. Further investigation into this categorization will be necessary to understand this phenomenon from a Congressional oversight perspective.

Another concerning response came from Mr. Luis Elizondo on the topic of inquiries to the Pentagon regarding UAPs. Mr. Elizondo indicated that the Pentagon Public Affairs Office employs a Psychological Operations Officer as the singular point of contact for UAP related inquiries. Elizondo claims that this official has been providing ‘false and misleading’ responses to the American public on the subject. Apparently, there is documentation to support that claim.

The implication is that the U.S. Government has been running psychological operations as a means to deceive the American public regarding the subject of UAPs and Non-Human Intelligence. If true, there would certainly need to be investigation as to whether this activity is supported by the Constitution.

Representative Andy Ogles questioned the panel on whether UAP events were common at Nuclear sites. Mr. Elizondo asserted these event were not only common but REGULAR. Admiral Gallaudet stressed that the events are posing a threat to military personnel. In response, Representative Ogles questioned the accountability of the handling of this information. The Representative suggested that the legislative body should have access to information of this nature, and that anyone preventing that access is operating under the auspices of ‘criminality.’

What’s clear from the hearing is that there is technology beyond the scope of any government on our planet, infiltrating our air space and waters. More concerning, the craft appear to be penetrating air space above our military bases and nuclear sites with impunity. The government offers no explanation for this. Most egregious are the sections of the executive branch operating unconstitutionally by superseding the authority of Congressional oversight. This is done through over-classification and hyper-compartmentalization of information and programs.

Time will tell whether further transparency and accountability on this subject will be provided by a new administration. The increase in exposure of government knowledge on the subject has been apparent in recent years. The government has acknowledged the presence of certain programs that are capturing information on the subject. National security has long been an excuse to keep this information from the public. The topic is certain to be revisited with an administration claiming to offer unprecedented government transparency and accountability to the American public.

Watch the hearing here: