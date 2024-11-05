Commander Jay Furman – Republican Candidate in TX-28 – Reports Early Voting Irregularities at Polling Centers Across His District

LBJ’s corrupt ghost still haunts South Texas during this most most important of American elections. The Commander Jay Furman for Congress Campaign reports that an alarming number of voters in Webb County Texas (Laredo) were not presented with correct electronic ballots during Early Voting.

Apparently robbed of their most sacred American voice, the good citizens of Webb County are not surprised that the race to replace Department of Justice indicted (28-count) U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar is fraught with such bold injustice. Beginning several days into early voting, the campaign received reports from voters that Furman’s name was not appearing on some ballots next to Cuellar.

After receiving dozens of similar reports from verified eligible voters, the Campaign reported the matter to the Texas Secretary of State, Texas Republican Party, Texas Election Network, the National Republican Party, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

This Southwest border community long burdened by “El Patrón,” as Henry Cuellar is not so affectionately called, are simply weary of corruption making them a gateway to the destruction of America through the opening their border to the world’s criminals and terrorists by politicians like Henry Cuellar, who seem to always gain at constituent’s expense.

Cuellar is presently indicted for accepting bribes for using his office protect Muslim country Azerbaijan for genocidal war crimes against Christian nation Armenia, among other charges in illegal dealings with Mexican entities (see firehenrycuellar.com).

Commander Furman retired from the U.S. Navy, after blowing the whistle on the illegal Department of Justice COVID-19 vaccine mandate with viral articles on Revolver.news and an appearance on Tucker Carlson in the fall of 2021.

His whistleblower report was used to remove the mandate from the next National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Afterwards, he returned to his home state of Texas to counter child-sex-trafficking on the Texas border, where he first patrolled from the air, almost thirty years ago with the National Guard.

Confronted with a new reality on our U.S. border, Furman quickly realized that the U.S. was experiencing Weaponized Mass Migration. It was his experience overseas with this lethal nonconventional attack, which has killed more Western countries than any other in modern history, that compelled the former naval aviator and foreign area officer to alert Americans that their beautiful story of immigration was being used against them by their worst enemies.

To-date, the campaign is following-up with a text campaign to all Webb County early voters to collect evidence and to all potential remaining voters, on Election Day, informing them of their duty to have the on-site election judge provide them with a document of the missing name and how voters must report it afterwards.

Free and fair elections are pillars of every American’s liberty regardless of party. The Gateway Pundit has reviewed voter affidavits from the Campaign’s legal section and can verify the voracity of their claims. Presently, attorney’s from the Furman campaign are preparing for legal action.

ATTENTION: The Commander Jay Furman for Congress campaign needs your help to fight against corruption that could determine a governing Republican majority in the U.S. House critical for President Trump “right” the national ship – before she sinks.

It is Commander Furman’s belief that the Republican Party will come together in this present moment on behalf of all Americans, like never before, under the leadership of Trump.

PLEASE DONATE: https://secure.winred.com/commander-jay-furman-for-congress-d7644864/donate-today

For more information please see the campaign website commanderfurman.com. The campaign can also be reached at (210) 701-1097.