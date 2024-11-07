College Students Across the Country Celebrate President Donald Trump’s Resounding Victory (Video)

by
Image: Video screenshot/@DakotaCavin/X

After more than a year of pro-Hamas protests at colleges and universities across the country, it is easy to think that campuses have been surrendered to the radical left.

But Donald Trump’s resounding victory on Tuesday night brought out college revelers from across the country to celebrate and gave a glimmer of hope that all is not lost.

Gen Z showed up at the polls and delivered for President Trump, who fared significantly better with young voters.

Campus Reform noted the rightward trend among Gen Z voters leading up to Election Day 2024.

Students at Auburn University took to Toomer’s Corner, the sacred spot typically reserved to mark athletic victories,  to celebrate President Trump’s election victory.  Students chanted “U.S.A” and sang the national anthem.

A chapter of the Sigma Nu fraternity (it is unclear which campus) shared their celebration on social media celebrated with Trump’s signature dance.

Videos of celebrations have been shared all over social media.

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.