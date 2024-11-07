College Students Across the Country Celebrate President Donald Trump’s Resounding Victory (Video)

After more than a year of pro-Hamas protests at colleges and universities across the country, it is easy to think that campuses have been surrendered to the radical left.

But Donald Trump’s resounding victory on Tuesday night brought out college revelers from across the country to celebrate and gave a glimmer of hope that all is not lost.

Gen Z showed up at the polls and delivered for President Trump, who fared significantly better with young voters.

Campus Reform noted the rightward trend among Gen Z voters leading up to Election Day 2024.

For those who doubted rightward turn of Gen Z men: We witnessed a *29-percentage-point shift to the right* among young men (18-29) from 2020 to 2024. pic.twitter.com/chXdJq5SYi — Brad Wilcox (@BradWilcoxIFS) November 6, 2024

Students at Auburn University took to Toomer’s Corner, the sacred spot typically reserved to mark athletic victories, to celebrate President Trump’s election victory. Students chanted “U.S.A” and sang the national anthem.

Auburn University, AL 1:02 AM THERES TOO MUCH WINNING pic.twitter.com/7myzq976Zk — Dakota (@DakotaCavin) November 6, 2024

A chapter of the Sigma Nu fraternity (it is unclear which campus) shared their celebration on social media celebrated with Trump’s signature dance.

Frat boys celebrating the landslide win pic.twitter.com/6OuQJSF88b — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 7, 2024

Videos of celebrations have been shared all over social media.

Happy GenZ celebrating President Trumps win on their college campus!❤️

All is well! pic.twitter.com/LmMkNV4PZI — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) November 7, 2024

Gen Z gets it. This is our next generation of the American people. They voted straight red. The dems need to have a reality check. pic.twitter.com/amjzGK3rhi — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 6, 2024