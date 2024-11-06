CNN Panel in Utter Shock After Seeing Huge 20 Point Swing Toward Trump Among Independent Voters in Georgia (VIDEO)

A CNN panel was in utter shock on Tuesday night after seeing a massive 20 point swing toward Trump among Independent voters in Georgia.

Jake Tapper had an out of body experience.

Dana Bash was speechless.

Chris Wallace was stunned.

“Independent voters. They make up 31% of the electorate…Trump is winning them by 11 points in these early exit poll results,” CNN’s David Chalian said. “Jake, 4 years ago, Joe Biden won Independent voters in Georgia when he won the state by 9 points. So we’ve seen a swing of 20 points towards Trump in terms of the margin!”

“Wow! But that independent swing is wild!” Jake Tapper said.

“It’s a huge swing,” Dana Bash said.

“I’m trying to figure out why, you know, what the reason is that there would be this dramatic flip…it is something of a loss as to how you would explain [this]…” Chris Wallace said.

