Chris Wray’s FBI Raids Polymarket CEO’s Home After Company Accurately Predicted Trump’s Victory

Polymarket is the world’s largest prediction market. The online market enables users to place bets on the outcome of global events, including sporting events and elections.

In May 2024, Polymarket predicted a 56% chance that President Trump would defeat Joe Biden for the presidency.

In October, Polymarket ran a poll on who would win the 2024 vice president debate.

Tampon Tim fell off a cliff following his performance.

Then, leading up to the 2024 election, Polymarket had Trump up over Kamala Harris for weeks.

On Election Day, President Trump was up over Kamala Harris by 75 points!

Polymarket was right. Donald Trump was swept back into the White House. Republicans took the Senate and retook the House of Representatives. And President Trump took the popular vote.

It was a clean sweep!

For weeks, Polymarket’s predictions had Trump’s chances much higher than Kamala’s, in sharp contrast to national opinion polls.

Of course, Big Brother was not amused.

On Wednesday, Chris Wray’s FBI raided Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s New York City home. Agents confiscated Coplan’s computers and phones.

The Biden DOJ is investigating Polymarket for allowing US-based users to bet on the website.

Polymarket released a statement calling the raid a political attack on the company. According to US News: “A spokesperson said the FBI raid was “obvious political retribution by the outgoing administration against Polymarket for providing a market that correctly called the 2024 presidential election.”

A Polymarket spokesperson told The Post on Wednesday evening that Coplan has neither been arrested nor charged.

More from the New York Post:

FBI agents raided the Manhattan apartment of Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan early Wednesday morning — just a week after the election-betting platform successfully predicted Donald Trump’s stunning victory, The Post has learned. The 26-year-old entrepreneur was roused from bed in his Soho pad at 6 a.m. by US law enforcement who demanded he turn over his phone and other electronic devices, a source close to the matter told The Post. It’s “grand political theater at its worst,” the source told The Post. “They could have asked his lawyer for any of these things. Instead, they staged a so-called raid so they can leak it to the media and use it for obvious political reasons.” Trending: Melania Trump Speaks Out About Jill Biden — ‘She Referred to My Husband as Evil and a Liar’ Coplan was not provided with a reason for the raid, but the source suspects it was political retribution since Polymarket accurately predicted an easy Trump triumph over Vice President Kamala Harris – as opposed to traditional polls. The source also speculated that the government is likely piggybacking off liberal media reports that accuse Polymarket of market manipulation and rigging its polls in favor of Trump.