California Teacher Has Unhinged Classroom Meltdown Over Trump Win: Warns Students of ‘Concentration Camps,’ Blames Kamala’s Loss on ‘Racism and Sexism,’ and Labels Kids ‘Privileged’

In a shocking incident caught on tape, Maximiliano Perez, an Advanced Placement history teacher at Moreno Valley View High School in California, unleashed a profanity-filled tirade against Donald Trump in front of his students following the latest presidential election.

His heated speech covered everything from Trump’s supposed “Hitlerian” tendencies to accusations that Kamala Harris lost due to “white women” and “Latino men who wish they were white.”

Perez’s tirade included an array of extreme warnings and personal grievances, calling out students for their “privilege” and even likening America under Trump to potential “concentration camps.”

Corey DeAngelis, a senior fellow at the American Federation for Children, was among the first to bring attention to the recorded meltdown, in which Perez openly attacked the results of the election.

Perez reportedly told his students:

“This sh-t is not a f—ing game. Does that make sense, everybody? Can’t emphasize this enough. Can you end up in a concentration camp in your lifetime? Yes. Can you end up with no human rights? Yes. Will it happen to you? Most likely not, which is a good thing. But has Donald Trump quoted Hitler? Yes. Yes. Does he embody some of Hitler’s ideas? Yes. Donald Trump won because we have low voter turnout. People didn’t want to vote.”

In an attempt to explain Harris’s electoral loss, Perez pointed fingers at racial and gender biases, accusing white women, Black men, and Latino men of failing to support Harris, framing her defeat as a consequence of systemic racism and sexism.

He also attacked Latino Trump supporters, accusing them of wanting to be “white” and criticizing Latino men for what he labeled as patriarchal oppression within their own communities.

“He won because white women didn’t show up and vote for Kamala Harris. He won because Black men and Brown men didn’t show up and vote for Kamala Harris. Let me tell you, I know a lot of Latino men on this campus, adults and students, that love Donald Trump, and he’s called their mothers rapists. He’s called their fathers rapists. He’s called them criminals. He called them the poison in the blood of our country. They want to vote for him, and they did vote for him. I know a lot of Latino men that wish they were white, and they’ll never admit it to you. A lot of your fathers, a lot of your uncles, a lot of your grandfathers—God, they want to be white so bad. They never will be. I hate that sh-t. I hate Latino men that oppress the women in their family, their own daughters, and then turn around and vote for men that want to oppress them. I love being Mexican-American. I love my community. But God, I f—ing hate the patriarchy. If you’re a young man right now in front of me, I hope you hate it too, because it’s not just hurting you. It’s hurting everyone you love.”

The unhinged teacher continued, claiming that these voters “had a ton of privilege” due to living in California, while disparaging those from historically marginalized backgrounds.

He used emotionally charged imagery of a “poor Palestinian boy” or a “five-year-old Black girl in Arkansas” to underline his view of the alleged consequences of the election.

"You get the privilege of not being born with a uterus, so it doesn't affect you. It's affecting everyone. I'm so f—ing sorry, guys. You deserve better. Look at me. You deserve better. Do you have privilege because you live here? Yes. "You're not a five-year-old Black girl in Arkansas who's the only African-American in her class and whose great-grandfather was lynched during the civil rights movement. You have a f— ton of privilege living in this great state. This election is going to affect billions of people. You're very lucky to be where you're at because there is some poor Palestinian boy in Michigan who's going to get beat up today, assaulted, and have his nose broken."

Throughout his rant, Perez continued to lash out against Trump, calling him a “rapist, draft-dodging, coward, treasonous scum” and questioning why the American people would elect him over a candidate like Kamala Harris, whom he defended as “young, progressive, and effective.”

The unhinged teacher lamented Harris’s inability to win key battleground states, casting her loss as an indictment of the nation’s biases against women and people of color.

“Trump said people who fight for the military are stupid cowards and idiots. He got dragged into Vietnam and faked medical paperwork to get out of it. Is that someone you idolize? Calls veterans idiots and uses his daddy’s money to get out of serving in the military? Why did he win the election? A rapist, draft-dodging, coward, treasonous scum. Why did he win? Why would he win? Why did he win? He won several key states where Kamala lost — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona — these key battleground states. Why did he win them? Why would someone in Wisconsin vote for Joe Biden, a geriatric old Republican racist running as a Democrat? Why would they all of a sudden not vote for Kamala Harris, a young person with no bad record and effective policy for the future? Because she has a vagina. I was about to use a different word. She has a vagina and uterus. And what else? She has melanin. She’s mixed-race. I’m upset. I’m disappointed. But I am not surprised.”

Following student reports of the incident, DeAngelis was able to obtain a copy of a letter sent by the school principal to Perez’s AP World History class. The email reads:

“It was brought to the administration’s attention that during class yesterday, the topic of the election results surfaced and became heated. We want to thank those that came forward to express their concerns as we strive to create a strong and welcoming environment for all. While we expect conversations regarding politics and political viewpoints to be discussed in an AP World History class, we also expect it to remain respectful. We do not condone the behavior that was exhibited in class yesterday and we thank those that brought it to our attention so we could address the issue. We are fortunate to live in a diverse area with differing viewpoints and beliefs. I believe that is what makes, not only Valley View High School and our community special, but our nation as well. As educators, we understand that we hold a unique and influential role in guiding students on a journey of discovery. We aim to provide a balanced environment where all students feel safe to ask questions, research from reputable sources, engage in respectful dialogue, and ultimately form their own beliefs.”

Additionally, DeAngelis obtained an email from Moreno Valley Unified School District Superintendent Alejandro Ruvalcaba sent to a concerned parent. In the email, Ruvalcaba stated:

“Personnel matters are highly confidential. Please trust that the matter will be addressed and appropriate action taken as deemed necessary.”

In response to the widespread concerns, the school district also issued a public message to all parents in the district:

“Dear Moreno Valley School District Families, We were recently made aware of an incident at one of our high schools, in which a staff member’s discussion about the election results turned unprofessional. We do not condone the behavior that occurred, and an immediate investigation has been launched. The staff member involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this review. We recognize the heightened emotions surrounding the current political climate, and we deeply value the diversity of our community, which encompasses a wide range of perspectives and beliefs. Our goal is to foster a respectful and inclusive learning environment that supports all students. We appreciate those who came forward to share their concerns and inform us of the situation. By working together, we can continue to cultivate a positive and supportive educational experience for all students in our Moreno Valley Unified School District.”

