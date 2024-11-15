BREAKING: UN Manager Claims WAR is the Only Way to Make Serious Cash, Says “Lazy” Staff Were Rooting For Nikki Haley For US President Over Trump (VIDEO)

Project Veritas released undercover video of a UN manager admitting war is the only way to make serious cash and that “lazy” staff were rooting for warmonger Nikki Haley for president over Trump.

Per Project Veritas:

A United Nations manager of peacekeeping has just said the quiet part out loud: war is good for UN employees. Gagan Vaseer, UN Program Management Officer for innovation and peacekeeping, told a Project Veritas journalist that UN employees only rake in serious cash when wars are raging around the globe. To make things more interesting, he revealed that their preferred Presidential candidate was none other than Republican Warhawk Nikki Haley.

In a meeting with a Veritas investigative journalist, Vaseer pulls back the curtain on the UN’s supposed political neutrality, revealing that behind the scenes, employees favored Hillary Clinton—and more recently, Nikki Haley—for President. According to Vaseer, the United Nations is firmly opposed to Donald Trump’s presidency and doesn’t want him in office.

The United Nations (UN) was founded to maintain peace, foster friendly relations among nations, and promote global cooperation. But according to Vaseer, the UN is failing to deliver on these goals. He claims the organization is inefficient, outdated, and that ninety percent of its employees are “lazy” and “squatting” – collecting paychecks off the suffering of the world.

He paints a picture of the United Nations headquarters in New York, where the majority of employees “don’t work,” are never evaluated, and can’t be fired as they coast toward retirement. “They’re just taking up space,” he says.

As wars continue to rage in the Middle East, Vaseer offers little hope for a UN peace solution, stating, “They can’t figure it out because [the UN is] … a very archaic organization.”

Perhaps not coincidentally, Vaseer reveals that UN employees earn more during wartime, creating a perverse incentive for them to keep conflicts simmering rather than working to resolve them.

Established in 1945 in the wake of World War II, the formation of the UN was intended to correct the failures of the League of Nations, which had been powerless to prevent the war. However, U.S. involvement in the UN has been contentious from the start. Alger Hiss, an American diplomat and key architect of the UN who also served as its first secretary-general, is infamous for being one of the most notorious American traitors in history—having betrayed the U.S. as a Soviet spy.

With over 190 member states and countless agencies, the UN is often criticized for being too large and fragmented to effectively solve global issues, such as conflict, poverty, and human rights abuses.

Vaseer echoes this criticism describing the UN as “amorphous body of nothingness” that lacks clear purpose and fails to deliver on its promises.

This week, President-Elect Donald Trump appointed Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as the incoming U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. In an online statement, she declared, “I stand ready to advance President Donald J. Trump’s restoration of America First peace through strength leadership on the world stage on Day One at the United Nations.”

However, Vaseer told Project Veritas that the United Nations does not align with Trump’s America First agenda. It remains to be seen how the “lazy” employees at the UN will respond to a shift in U.S. leadership under Trump and Stefanik.

WATCH: