BREAKING: President Trump Nominates Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense in Shock Move

President Trump has his Secretary of Defense and it is a name no one saw coming.

Just a short time ago, Trump announced he had selected Fox News’s own Pete Hegseth to lead the Department of Defense (DOD). He cited Hegseth’s stellar America First credentials and decorated service on as an army combat veteran.

He also cited Hegseth’s book “The War on Warriors,” which analyzed the left’s betrayal of those who have risked their lives to serve our nation.

Trump wrote:

I am honored to announce that I have nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my Cabinet as The Secretary of Defense. Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice – Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down. Pete is a graduate of Princeton University, and has a Graduate Degree from Harvard University. He is an Army Combat Veteran who did tours in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan. For his actions on the battlefield, he was decorated with two Bronze Stars, as well as a Combat Infantryman’s Badge. Pete has been a host at FOX News for eight years, where he used that platform to fight for our Military and Veterans. Pete’s recent book, “The War on Warriors,” spent nine weeks on the New York Times best-sellers list, including two weeks at NUMBER ONE. The book reveals the leftwing betrayal of our Warriors, and how we must return our Military to meritocracy, lethality, accountability, and excellence. Pete has also led two Veterans Advocacy organizations, leading the fight for our Warriors, and our great Veterans. Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our “Peace through Strength” policy.”

The Fox News Channel released a statement saying they were proud of Hegseth’s work and wished him the best.

Pete Hegseth has been an exceptional host on FOX & Friends and FOX Nation and a best-selling author for FOX News Books for nearly a decade. His insights and analysis especially about the military resonated deeply with our viewers and made the program the major success that it is today. We are extremely proud of his work at FOX News and wish him the best of luck in Washington.

Earlier today, The Gateway Pundit reported that Tulsi Gabbard was said to be angling for arguably the most critical national security role. Former United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie was another name floated as a potential DOD Secretary pick.

