BREAKING: HERE WE GO: Milwaukee to Recount 30,000 Absentee Ballots Due to Tabulator Issue, ‘Could Take Hours’

Milwaukee will recount 30,000 absentee ballots due to a tabulator issue.

According to reports, it could take hours to recount the ballots.

“The city of Milwaukee is going to recount about 30,000 absentee ballots that had already been counted,” a CBS58 Milwaukee reporter said.

“There was an issue with one tabulator not being sealed. Out of precaution, the city will recount each ballot. A long night just got longer,” the CBS reporter said.

Fox6 Now reported:

Roughly 30,000 ballots in Milwaukee will have to be recounted, the city said on Tuesday afternoon, because of a tabulator issue. City spokesperson Jeff Fleming said the tabulators were sealed – but the doors to those machines were not closed properly. The issue involved early absentee and in-person ballots and affected all 13 tabulators. Paulina Gutiérrez, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, led election workers on how to address the issue moving forward. Outside of reopening the envelopes for those ballots and the legwork that happens before ballots are run through the machines, each ballot will need to be reprocessed. The city said it could take hours to recount the ballots.

The RNC made sure to deploy more poll watchers to Milwaukee just in case the Democrats tried to cheat again.

The RNC sued the Milwaukee Election Commission on Monday to prevent the city from restricting poll watcher access.

Milwaukee planned to limit poll watchers on Election Day so the RNC filed a lawsuit and won.

