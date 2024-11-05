BREAKING: Detroit Activist Blows City’s Election Fraud Machine Wide Open! – Elections Whistleblower Has Evidence People Are Being Illegally Registered to Vote And Votes Are Being Cast Using Their Identities – EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

For years, Detroit citizen Ramon Jackson, who refers to himself as an “advocate,” has been an activist for lower taxes and accountability for spending in the city of Detroit, MI.

Jackson became suspicious after working to help candidates in the city of Detroit who shared his views to get elected, but they kept losing by 40 or 50 votes so he decided to investigate. Mr. Jackson went to the Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey’s office and asked for the Qualified Voter Files (QVF) for District 3 in Detroit. What he found was astounding!

One of the first discoveries Jackson made was of a good friend by the name of John F. Kennedy, who Jackson confirmed never voted in his lifetime was appearing on the voter rolls, without his consent. Kennedy was listed as a permanent absentee voter in Detroit, despite no longer living in Detroit or even the same county. After he made the discovery, Jackson filed a lawsuit against the MI Secretary of State, the Detroit Department of Elections and Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, in the US District Court Eastern Division, citing a civil rights voting violation.

Mr. Jackson couldn’t find a lawyer to help him file suit against MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, so he filed the suit himself. The case was dismissed for lack of standing.

From Ramon Jackson’s Statement of Facts:

“Mr. Kennedy is a 51-year-old man who has never voted in his entire life. Mr. Kennedy during this time did not know what an absentee ballot form was[.] Mr. Kennedy isn’t aware of any of the 2020 or 2022 candidates that ran for public office during those years, so he never voted for any of those candidates. From a more logical point of view, ‘Mr. Kennedy lived in Detroit most of his life, but never voted in Detroit. He moved away, then decides to vote in the city of Detroit for the first time, after moving away.’”

Many of the voters Jackson found on the voter rolls were individuals he knew, and was shocked to see that many of them were voting in Detroit, despite having moved to another state or county in Michigan. The biggest shock came when Mr. Jackson found that he was fraudulently registered to vote on January 19, 2017 in Detroit. The problem is, he was temporarily living in Toledo, Ohio when he was registered to vote in Detroit!

On Monday, November 5, just hours before the 2024 presidential election, Jim Hoft and Patty McMurray interviewed Ramon Jackson on LiveStream.

Ramon Jackson confirmed that he has evidence of Michigan election officials voting for Detroit citizens who have left the city or who have never voted!

For the record – Ramon Jackson is a well-known activist in the city of Detroit who supports President Donald Trump and has been speaking out about these fraudulent registrations and votes for years, since at least 2021.

Ramon told The Gateway Pundit that no local news agency in Detroit wanted to interview him.

Here is a partial transcript from the explosive interview: