BREAKING: Detroit Activist Blows City’s Election Fraud Machine Wide Open! – Elections Whistleblower Has Evidence People Are Being Illegally Registered to Vote And Votes Are Being Cast Using Their Identities – EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

For years, Detroit citizen Ramon Jackson, who refers to himself as an “advocate,” has been an activist for lower taxes and accountability for spending in the city of Detroit, MI.
Jackson became suspicious after working to help candidates in the city of Detroit who shared his views to get elected, but they kept losing by 40 or 50 votes so he decided to investigate. Mr. Jackson went to the Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey’s office and asked for the Qualified Voter Files (QVF) for District 3 in Detroit. What he found was astounding!
One of the first discoveries Jackson made was of a good friend by the name of John F. Kennedy, who Jackson confirmed never voted in his lifetime was appearing on the voter rolls, without his consent. Kennedy was listed as a permanent absentee voter in Detroit, despite no longer living in Detroit or even the same county. After he made the discovery, Jackson filed a lawsuit against the MI Secretary of State, the Detroit Department of Elections and Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, in the US District Court Eastern Division, citing a civil rights voting violation.
Mr. Jackson couldn’t find a lawyer to help him file suit against MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, so he filed the suit himself. The case was dismissed for lack of standing.
From Ramon Jackson’s Statement of Facts:
“Mr. Kennedy is a 51-year-old man who has never voted in his entire life. Mr. Kennedy during this time did not know what an absentee ballot form was[.] Mr. Kennedy isn’t aware of any of the 2020 or 2022 candidates that ran for public office during those years, so he never voted for any of those candidates. From a more logical point of view, ‘Mr. Kennedy lived in Detroit most of his life, but never voted in Detroit. He moved away, then decides to vote in the city of Detroit for the first time, after moving away.’”
Many of the voters Jackson found on the voter rolls were individuals he knew, and was shocked to see that many of them were voting in Detroit, despite having moved to another state or county in Michigan. The biggest shock came when Mr. Jackson found that he was fraudulently registered to vote on January 19, 2017 in Detroit. The problem is, he was temporarily living in Toledo, Ohio when he was registered to vote in Detroit!
On Monday, November 5, just hours before the 2024 presidential election, Jim Hoft and Patty McMurray interviewed Ramon Jackson on LiveStream.
Ramon Jackson confirmed that he has evidence of Michigan election officials voting for Detroit citizens who have left the city or who have never voted!
For the record – Ramon Jackson is a well-known activist in the city of Detroit who supports President Donald Trump and has been speaking out about these fraudulent registrations and votes for years, since at least 2021.
Ramon told The Gateway Pundit that no local news agency in Detroit wanted to interview him.
Here is a partial transcript from the explosive interview:
Ramon Jackson: Thank you all for having me on, too. I appreciate being able to get this information out here. What I do in Detroit as an advocate is I advocate for the redistribution of tax dollars. I pressure our local elected officials and our state officials for the redistribution of our tax dollars and form of contracts and grants. So we’ve been trying to run candidates for our local elections for years to get righteous people in office, and we’ve been constantly, constantly coming up short, 40 votes, 56 votes. These are our local elections. So we’re running and trying to figure out here what’s wrong. Why do our candidates keep losing? Why do the candidates nobody like in our communities continues to get elected? So we done did recoups, setting TCF for days, recounting these officials, recalling these officials, and everything under the sun. So we run an election in 2021, our local election, and our candidate come up 56 votes, vote short, again, in an election. Now, this all coincided with what Trump been saying that they’re cheating in Detroit. We all knew that they was cheating. We felt they were cheating. We just didn’t know exactly how they were cheating.
So when he said they were cheating, that made us zero back in on something we already had knew that cheating is going on. So we’re doing a recall on elected officials. We pulled a voting list of everybody who voted in the governatory election in 2022 because we want to make sure that when we get signatures for the recall, they’re adequate signatures, they’re registered voters. I see a friend of mine on the list, 20 years, 30 years, I know that I know for a fact he don’t vote, and I see that he got him voting absentee. I caused him on the phone immediately because I know him. I know he moved out of Detroit, and I know he don’t vote. Come to find out, he had never been registered to vote in his life. Lived here for 50 years. As soon as he moved out of Detroit, they registered him back to his old address without his knowledge. And then they done voted for him in four elections absentee. He don’t know who these candidates is, nothing about the election. So that probes me to go look. I look into my own history and when I moved away, I see the same pattern.
I moved to Ohio, changed my identification, my license to Ohio. They turns around, registered me back to Detroit at an address that I’ve never been registered, fills out an absentee ballot application in my name the whole nine year. So I say, Okay, this is the pattern. So I look into all people that I know, and I just find a slew of these people that they use. A girl, we just come from the city council today, a girl that Same thing, never voted in her life. She comes to us, she say, Listen, I’m having home problem, housing problems. What’s going on? Could you help me? We get her, talk to her, try to get her housing. And she said, I said, Let me just run you and see you ever voted. She said, No, I never voted before in my life. We run her, come to find out they done used her twice. They recently used her two months ago in the August primary here, and they used her in 2020. In a 2020 presidential election.