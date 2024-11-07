BREAKING: Arizona and Nevada Called for Trump – Giving Trump 312 Electoral Votes and a CLEAN SWEEP of ALL Battleground States – And the Popular Vote

Nevada and Arizona were called for President Trump late on Tuesday – two days after the 2024 presidential election.

The Republican Party of Arizona broke the news!

PRESIDENT TRUMP WINS ARIZONA Thank you @realDonaldTrump for stepping back into the ring. You never gave up on us, and we will never give up on you. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Let the Golden Age begin! pic.twitter.com/mIXQhOOs0z — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) November 7, 2024

Decision Desk make the call on Wednesday night!

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in Arizona ( flip) Electoral Map

Donald Trump: 312

Kamala Harris: 226 pic.twitter.com/THgYES76YF — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 7, 2024

Trump supporter Elon Musk weighed in on this wonderful news.

Arizona just declared for @realDonaldTrump, making it a clean sweep of all swing states! Massive red wave success! It is beyond a landslide, as Republicans won: – Presidency

– Popular vote

– Senate majority

– House majority

– State governor majority

– State legislature majority… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2024

