BREAKING: Arizona and Nevada Called for Trump – Giving Trump 312 Electoral Votes and a CLEAN SWEEP of ALL Battleground States – And the Popular Vote

by
Decision Desk map of 2024 election results. Trump wins EVERY single swing state!

Nevada and Arizona were called for President Trump late on Tuesday – two days after the 2024 presidential election.

The Republican Party of Arizona broke the news!

Decision Desk make the call on Wednesday night!

Trump supporter Elon Musk weighed in on this wonderful news.

Trump and MAGA Nation wins:
– Presidency
– Popular vote
– Senate majority
– House majority
– State governor majority

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.