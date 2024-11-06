Brazilian Support: Son of former President Jair Bolsonaro travels to Florida to support Trump

Brazilian Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro has traveled to Florida to back Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in the United States.

Eduardo, son of conservative former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has been a steadfast Trump supporter. Both Eduardo and his father have openly voiced their backing for Trump in his bid to return to the White House.

On Tuesday evening, November 6, Eduardo shared a post on his Instagram account featuring a photo taken in front of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The Brazilian lawmaker expressed that it was “an honor” to be present for the election results in the U.S.

Bolsonaro said:

“It’s an honor to be here, following the results of the most important election in the free world. From the U.S., my heart remains with Brazilians suffering under leftist power. The U.S. and Brazil must be united in the defense of freedom.”

Former President Jair Bolsonaro also tried to travel to the U.S. to meet with Donald Trump, but his passport was seized by the Brazilian Federal Police under orders from Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

De Moraes, a known adversary of Bolsonaro, has made numerous rulings favoring Brazil’s leftists. According to the justice, Bolsonaro’s potential trip abroad poses a “risk to the progress of criminal investigations.”

Bolsonaro’s passport was seized in February of this year.