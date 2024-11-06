Boxes of Ballots Still Arriving at Detroit’s Bureau of Elections in Cars with California Plates at 11 PM: Report

Project Veritas footage allegedly shows boxes of ballots arriving late at night at Detroit’s Bureau of Elections. These deliveries, reportedly occurring around 11 PM, feature cars with California plates.

Project Veritas captured the late-night drop-offs. Their team was on-site, documenting the unusual activity as it unfolded.

They tweeted, “EYES ON DETROIT: It’s 11pm. Why are boxes of ballots still arriving at Detroit’s Bureau of Elections via cars with California plates? We’re here. We’re watching.”

WATCH:

‼️EYES ON DETROIT: It’s 11pm. Why are boxes of ballots still arriving to Detroit’s Bureau of Elections via cars with California plates? We’re here. We’re watching. pic.twitter.com/mOVzT6nvDz — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 6, 2024

This incident coincides with a closely contested presidential race in Georgia, where former President Donald Trump holds a narrow lead over Vice President Kamala Harris. According to the latest available data, Trump has secured 51.6% of the vote (1,395,565 votes), while Harris trails with 46.7% (1,262,845 votes).

Recall in 2020, November 3rd President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden in the swing state of Michigan by over 100,000 votes. This appeared to be another solid win for President Trump in Michigan with a greater margin than his 2016 victory. The ballot counting in Detroit, Michigan on election night took place at the TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo Hall.

This is the site where Detroit City Officials put cardboard over the windows to prevent the GOP observers from seeing in, where poll workers were militantly hostile to the GOP observers, and where hundreds of affidavits by election observers claim they witnessed voter fraud.

At least three election observers testified in sworn affidavits that they witnessed vehicles delivering fraudulent ballots to the TCF Center early in the morning on November 4th.

Michigander Shane Trejo witnessed the 3:30 am Biden Ballot Drop that gave Joe Biden an outstanding lift. “There were thousands of ballots in each box,” Trejo says. “There were at least 50 boxes that I saw unloaded at 3:30 am, well after the 8:00 pm deadline for ballots to show up.”

The 3:30 am was the first ballot delivery since 10:30 pm when 138,000 ballots showed up suddenly. Shane later testified that he noticed that the city of Detroit Clerk’s Office and its emblem were written on the white van that showed up with the ballots. City Clerk Janice Winfrey‘s name was on the van and a number presumably for Janet Winfrey’s office. Trejo says the ballots could not be processed when they arrived, so by the time they were counted, a new shift of poll workers had come in for the day.

Former Michigan State Senator Pat Colbeck was also present at the TCF Center on the morning of November 4th. Senator Colbeck also witnessed the 3:30 am Biden Ballot Drop. Colbeck spoke with The Gateway Pundit back in November, “I went back there and I witnessed a mini-panel truck if you will with a Detroit Election Bureau regalia all over the side and a vehicle ID number on it… And inside of it, and this gets into some chain of custody discussions, there was no indication that there was a Republican and a Democrat (present) during transfer. We don’t know if they stopped by a sidestreet in Coney Island and picked up a few more ballots during transfer. We have no way of verifying any of that information.”

Following our report on Friday Clara Hendrickson from Politifact — without a hint of shame — admitted the ballots were brought into the TCF Center after all.

Then she moved the goalposts to say this did not prove election fraud at the TCF Center in Detroit.

WATCH:

Following our explosive report this morning, we are posting a video we obtained from the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan. The Gateway Pundit had initially requested this footage in December 2020. The TCF Center then quoted an amount exceeding $22,000 for just one day’s video.… pic.twitter.com/OSP3SuUZYX — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) August 8, 2023

Read more: