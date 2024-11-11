An Illinois woman was arrested and charged with murdering her husband, a judge, police said.

The Edwards County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a house call around noon Tuesday in Albion, Illinois, when they discovered a body outside the residence, according to an Illinois State Police statement.

It was Michael J. Valentine, the Illinois Second Judicial Circuit Court judge, and he’d been shot to death.

Police arrested and took his wife, 44-year-old Megan Valentine, into custody where she’s being held in jail.

“Valentine was charged with First Degree Murder (Class M Felony), Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class X Felony), Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 2 Felony), and Aggravated Domestic Battery (Class 2 Felony),” the police statement said.

After investigating, police presented the case to the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, leading to the aforementioned charges being filed, according to the statement.

But police did not specify evidence or details as to why Valentine was charged for the murder of her husband.

“The charges are not evidence against the defendant, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” police noted in the statement.

Second Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Melissa Morgan issued a statement about the incident.

“On behalf of all of the judges of the Second Judicial Circuit, we are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our colleague and friend, Edwards County resident Judge Michael J. Valentine,” Morgan said, according to WEHT in Indiana.

“Judge Valentine was elected to serve as Circuit Judge in 2016 and then retained by the voters of the Second Circuit in 2022.

“Having formally served as Edwards County State’s Attorney, he brought to the bench experience in law and a commitment to public service.

“Judge Valentine was a distinguished jurist who was determined in the pursuit of justice and his compassion and conduct earned him the confidence and respect of the people who appeared before him. He will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time,” she said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.