Biden-Harris Regime Moves Murderers and Rapists Into J6 Wing of DC Prison on Election Day – A Note from Dominic Box Who Serves Time in Prison for Walking Inside US Capitol That Day

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris moved killers and rapists into the J6 wing of the DC prison on Tuesday.

Please do not forget these abused men and women on this Election Day. They are praying for a Trump win so their persecution under the current wicked regime will end.

Dominic Box was arrested by federal authorities in December 2022, charging him with multiple misdemeanors for walking inside the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Dominic’s crime was walking through an open door at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and leaving the building minutes later. For this “crime” he has been serving over a year in prison at the DC Gulag so far.

Dominic refused Joe Biden’s “plea agreement,” so they slapped him with felony charges. Dominic was one of dozens of J6 defendants who faced this abuse.

On Tuesday, the Biden-Harris regime moved murderers and rapists into the J6 wing of the DC Gulag.

J6 defendant Dominic Box called The Gateway Pundit on Monday to tip us off.

Dominic is one of hundreds of J6 defendants who are praying today for a Trump win. They want the abuse and torture of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to end.

Here is what Dominic told us:

Dominic Box: It’s an incredible situation all around. I’m from Savannah, Georgia. I am somebody that, you know, I guess I have the unique distinction, Jim, of being the only J-6 defendant currently in custody with no violent charges. I was initially charged in December of 2022 with the four misdemeanors that they give everybody. And then on July 3rd of 2023 the DOJ told me that they were actually going to upgrade my charges to felonies, were going to charge me with the 1512 obstruction charge, the two counts of civil disorder, and that my only plea deal would be to the 5012 obstruction charge as, you know, a 20-year felony. As somebody who had a press pass from the Trump campaign that I wore that day, as somebody who has a documented history of engaging in legitimate journalism, I had a very large news outlet, press entity that, you know, not as large as yours, but called the Chatham Free Press. I have interviewed presidents, governors, worked on political campaigns, I been to multiple Trump rallies, interviewed Donald Trump Jr. Ultimately, you know, they said that I was not engaging in citizen journalism and that I could either plead to a 20 year felony or face the full weight of the Department of Justice. And I eventually found myself in jail in Jacksonville, Florida, on August 16th of 2023, and finally made my way here to the DC jail in November of that year. And thankfully by that time we’d realized that the 1512 obstruction charge may be on its way out. And thankfully the Supreme Court did side with Fisher, but that wasn’t the end of it for me. You know, the government still intended to pursue that charge with me. I had my trial on June 17th where at that time they were still pursuing the, the 1512, the civil, just the two counts of civil disorder and the four misdemeanors. Then it took four months after my trial. Jim, I actually just found out about two and a half, three weeks ago that the government did dismiss the 1512, but I was convicted and found guilty of all the other charges. So, as a non violent J-6 defendant, I’m now facing up to 13 years in federal prison.

Today the Biden-Harris regime moved killers and rapists into the J6 wing.

This is a travesty of justice. God help Trump win!