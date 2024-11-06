Biden Congratulates Trump and Invites Him to The White House

President Joe Biden has called President Trump to congratulate him on his monumental election victory.

In the call, Biden congratulated Trump and invited him to the White House to discuss the transition process.

AP reported that Biden didn’t specify a date when the two plan to meet but did report that it will be in the “near future.”

Biden also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her failed campaign.

Biden calls Trump to congratulate him and has invited him to the White House to talk about the transition pic.twitter.com/UoCnqymtaQ — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) November 6, 2024

Per The Associated Press:

President Joe Biden has called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his election victory and to invite him to the White House to discuss the transition. The White House said staff would coordinate a date “in the near future.” Biden plans to address the nation on the election results, which will have sharp implications for his legacy, on Thursday. Biden also spoke with Vice President Harris to congratulate her on her campaign.

Biden’s call came shortly after Kamala Harris called Trump to concede the election.

Harris discussed the importance of a peaceful transition in her call with Trump.

In recent months, Republicans and Democrats have speculated that Biden has not been fond of being replaced with Harris.

The speculation began after Biden wore a Trump hat during a 9/11 memorial event.

Joe Biden wears a “Trump 2024” hat. Yes, this is real. pic.twitter.com/pFExYjrGhP — The Digital Cowboy (@TXDigitalCowboy) September 11, 2024

More rumors swirled about Biden potentially sabotaging Harris’s campaign after he scheduled several primetime interviews during Kamala Harris’ rallies.