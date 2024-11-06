Biden Congratulates Trump and Invites Him to The White House

Screenshot of Biden wearing Trump hat Via The Digital Cowboy X Account

 

President Joe Biden has called President Trump to congratulate him on his monumental election victory.

In the call, Biden congratulated Trump and invited him to the White House to discuss the transition process.

AP reported that Biden didn’t specify a date when the two plan to meet but did report that it will be in the “near future.”

Biden also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her failed campaign.

Per The Associated Press:

Biden’s call came shortly after Kamala Harris called Trump to concede the election.

Harris discussed the importance of a peaceful transition in her call with Trump.

In recent months, Republicans and Democrats have speculated that Biden has not been fond of being replaced with Harris.

The speculation began after Biden wore a Trump hat during a 9/11 memorial event.

LOOK:

More rumors swirled about Biden potentially sabotaging Harris’s campaign after he scheduled several primetime interviews during Kamala Harris’ rallies.

Anthony Scott

Anthony Scott

 

