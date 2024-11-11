GOOD RIDDANCE: Joe Biden Delivers Final Remarks as President at Arlington on Veterans Day (VIDEO)

Good riddance.

Joe Biden, the alleged president, visited Arlington Cemetery on Veterans Day.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden made their first public appearance together since Harris lost the election.

Biden participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Outgoing President Biden honors fallen heroes with a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, making his first appearance with VP Harris since her defeat to President-elect Trump.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, Joe Biden shouted as he delivered remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.

“This is the last time I will stand here at Arlington as commander in chief. It’s been the greatest honor of my life; to lead you, to serve you, to care for you, to defend you, just as you defended us, generation, after generation, after generation,” Biden said.

“The world is dependent on each of you and all of us, all of you, to keep honoring the women and the men and the families of borne the battle. To keep protecting everything they fought for. To keep striving to heal our nation’s wounds. To keep perfecting our union,” Biden said.

