Bernie Moreno Wins Senate Seat in Ohio – Defeats 17-Yr Incumbent Far-Left Dem US Senator Sherrod Brown…Tells Chuck Schumer: “You’re Fired!”

Republican Bernie Moreno won his US Senate race tonight in Ohio.

NBC just made the announcement that Moreno won.
That had to hurt!

With Moreno’s win the Republicans now hold 50 seats in the US Senate. There are still races ongoing in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada!

What a great night for MAGA!

Far-left Democrat US Senator Sherrod Brown, who’s been in office for 17 years has been defeated in JD Vance’s solidly red state of Ohio.

With 87% of the vote in Ohio accounted for, Morano has been declared the winner with 50.6% of the vote compared to the incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown’s 46%.

Screenshot

The Democrat Senator who’s primary campaign promises centered around giving women the ability to abort their children, haw been defeated by a business man who aligned himself with President Trump.

Moreno is a Trump supporting Republican. He defeated Senator Sherrod Brown.

Congratulations, Bernie!

Patty McMurray

You can email Patty McMurray here, and read more of Patty McMurray's articles here.

 

