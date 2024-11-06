Bernie Moreno Wins Senate Seat in Ohio – Defeats 17-Yr Incumbent Far-Left Dem US Senator Sherrod Brown…Tells Chuck Schumer: “You’re Fired!”

Republican Bernie Moreno won his US Senate race tonight in Ohio.

NBC just made the announcement that Moreno won.

BREAKING: Republican Bernie Moreno wins U.S. Senate race in Ohio, NBC News projects. https://t.co/VwoctkfSAT pic.twitter.com/VCD9Ius9Tu — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 6, 2024

With Moreno’s win the Republicans now hold 50 seats in the US Senate. There are still races ongoing in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada!

Far-left Democrat US Senator Sherrod Brown, who’s been in office for 17 years has been defeated in JD Vance’s solidly red state of Ohio.

With 87% of the vote in Ohio accounted for, Morano has been declared the winner with 50.6% of the vote compared to the incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown’s 46%.

BREAKING: Bernie Moreno, the Republican candidate for US Senate from Ohio just defeated incumbent Sherrod Brown (D). Another Senate seat goes from Blue to Red! pic.twitter.com/qmcuIBKXP8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024

The Democrat Senator who’s primary campaign promises centered around giving women the ability to abort their children, haw been defeated by a business man who aligned himself with President Trump.

Moreno is a Trump supporting Republican. He defeated Senator Sherrod Brown.

Congratulations, Bernie!