Ben Bergquam and Jordan Conradson Break News on Today’s Arizona Maricopa County Election Day Fiasco – 4-Page Ballot Is Causing Extended Wait Times! (VIDEO)

by
RAV’s Ben Bergquam and Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson report from Maricopa County on Election Day.

Ben Bergquam from Real America’s Voice and The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson reported from Maricopa County on Election Day 2024.

Ben Bergquam revealed that DC elites were ordering ICE agents to change their clothes before voting today because their uniforms may intimidate illegal immigrants in the voting lines.

You got to see that to believe it!

Jordan them told the War Room posse that it takes 30 minutes to get through the four-page ballot in Maricopa County! So expect long lines again.

It appears the Maricopa County officials are interfering again this election cycle. In 2022 the officials caused machines to shut down across the county. This caused wait lines up to 4-5 hours.

And the voting is just starting in Maricopa! Have patience and get out and vote today!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.