Beaming Elon Musk Enters Mar-a-Lago With Son “Lil X” On Shoulders: “The future is gonna be so lit!” [VIDEO]

At 9 pm ET, the world’s richest man, and arguably the number one warrior for free speech, Elon Musk, shared a post on his “X” platform celebrating what appears to be an impending victory for President Trump, with his odds at that time of winning the election at 69.9%

Musk tweeted: “The prophesy has been fulfilled”

Elon was seen carrying his son “Lil X” into Mar-a-Lago on his shoulders, as he prepares to celebrate his friend Presdient Donald J. Trump’s massive victory

Elon Musk was later seen sitting next to his son at a table inside Mar-a-Lago:

Seated at a table with President Trump, Dana White and Elon Musk inside Mar-a-Lago, a jubilant Elon tweeted:

The future is gonna be so

Earlier Musk shared a classic re-enactment of taking everything but the kitchen sink out of Twitter when he took it over from the anti-free speech Jack Dorcey.