BALLOTS MISSING In Muskegon Co, MI After US Postal Box Break-In—Same County Dem-Funded GBI Strategies Was Investigated In Fraudulent Voter Registration Investigation

A Twin Lakes USPS mail box, located in Muskegon County, MI, was damaged over the weekend. According to the Blue Lake Twp Clerk Jeff Abram, some absentee ballots are missing. Abram and his fellow Muskegon Clerks are reportedly concerned about how many ballots are missing as a result of the incident.

According to Abram, while the US Post Office box is not an absentee ballot drop box, he has had at least two people tell him they dropped their absentee ballots off in that box and they appear to be missing. He says he has no idea how many ballots were inside the box or how many could be missing.

Abrams was made aware of the situation by a voter who contacted his office. He is encouraging people who dropped their absentee ballots off at the US Post Office box at the Twin Lakes location over the weekend to contact his office to check if they’ve received their ballot. “I had a voter come into my office yesterday, and said he deposited his ballot in the Twin Lake post office box that was outside the collection box, and he wanted to know if I had his ballot yet, and I did not have it,” he said. “And he said what was broken into. It was news to me, because I did not hear about that.”

Watch:

MI: BALLOTS MISSING after USPS box damaged in same county Dem-funded GBI Strategies Was Investigated in 2020 Statewide Fraudulent Voter Registration Scheme pic.twitter.com/w3x6RFxNY7 — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) November 1, 2024

According to local WZZM 13, the USPS box was damaged between 11 AM on Saturday and 9 AM on Monday.

Abram said about 10 minutes after that, another person came in claiming they put their ballot in the same post office box, and then confirmed the clerk’s office had not received it.

The clerk confirmed the post office did not know how much mail was taken, or what type of mail was taken. At this moment, there is no motive for the vandalized post box.

This isn’t the first time Muskegon County has been in the news related to our elections. In 2023, Muskegon County made national news after the Gateway Pundit was given a Michigan State Police report that shocked the nation. The 68 page report revealed a statewide investigation had taken place only one month before the 2020 election that was hidden from the clerks and the public by MI SOS Jocelyn Benson and AG Dana Nessel, both highly partisan Democrats whose offices were very involved in the investigation. Our initial reporting on this story can be found here: