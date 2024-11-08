BACKLASH: Angry Liberals Start Going After George Clooney for His Role in Forcing Biden Out of the 2024 Race

Actor George Clooney may have to enter the witness protection program before the year is over.

Many liberals who are outraged over the outcome of the election are blaming Clooney for his role in forcing Joe Biden out of the 2024 election.

Clooney wrote a column for the New York Times demanding that Biden step aside after his disastrous debate performance in June.

Now he is facing an angry mob from his own side.

Breitbart News reports:

Democrats Rage at George Clooney for Pushing Biden out Following Trump’s Blowout Victory: ‘It’s All His Fault’ George Clooney is being attacked by despairing fans in the wake of Vice President Kamala Harris’s humiliating defeat in the 2024 election campaign after the actor demanded President Joe Biden step aside in her favor. As Breitbart News reported, the Ocean’s Eleven actor, 63, notably penned an op-ed for the New York Times in July where he called on Biden, 81, to abandon his presidential campaign, writing: “We are not going to win in November with this president.” He continued, “This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor who I’ve spoken with in private.” The lifelong Democrat called on the party to find a replacement candidate. Clooney later praised an obedient Biden for being “selfless” when he announced he would be stepping aside on July 21, leaving Harris to embark on a fated 107-day campaign to try and overcome Trump.

See the tweets below:

Thank you George Clooney. pic.twitter.com/7XDvSID4bv — Joshua Hartley (@JHartley2) November 6, 2024

I’m so disgusted with the Democratic Party leaders, George Clooney, Stephen king, Rob Reiner, and all the other wealthy people who demanded Joe step aside. Thanks a lot. You pushed out the guy who could win. Fuck you all. — Not an American idiot (@gabby2001) November 6, 2024

Trump should not forget to thank the Hollywood celebrities. Especially George Clooney. pic.twitter.com/ZVxDB2yxB4 — Fritz Deelman (@DeelmanFritz) November 6, 2024

This is all George Clooney’s fault. — Joe — ai/acc (@JoeLatone) November 6, 2024

Thank you George Clooney! Your OpEd piece will go down in history as the worst Decision in the history of Decisions!!!#Election2024 #ElectionDay #Clooney #GeorgeClooney pic.twitter.com/NBhLVAKCsp — Fla_Buckeye (@fla_buckeye) November 6, 2024

Poor George. He thought he was being a hero for the left. Not so much anymore.