Alarming Discovery: 100% of the States Kamala Harris Won in 2024 Allows Voters to Register Without a Photo ID

A shocking and concerning fact has emerged: 100% of the states Kamala Harris won in the 2024 election—plus Washington, D.C.—do not require a photo ID for voter registration. This revelation has raised grave concerns about the security and integrity of the election process, fueling concerns over the potential for fraud and illegitimate votes in an increasingly divided political climate.

The States Kamala Harris Won and Their Loopholes

Here’s the breakdown of the 19 contests where Kamala Harris emerged victorious, all of which do not require photo IDs for voter registration. Each state is hyper-linked to its official Secretary of State voter registration page or the voter registration form itself:

Additional Source: https://ballotpedia.org/Voter_identification_laws_by_state

In these states, voters can circumvent the need for a photo ID through various alternative forms of identification. These methods range from providing the last four digits of a Social Security number to using utility bills, bank statements, or other non-photo identification documents. This makes it shockingly easy for individuals to register to vote without verifying their actual identity via a photo ID.

No Photo ID Required At All

Even more troubling, in all of these states, no photo ID is required at all during the voter registration process unless it’s a first-time voter. In the case of first-time voters, voters can still use alternative forms of identification such as utility bills, bank statements, or other non-photo government-issued documents in lieu of a photo ID or the last four digits of a Social Security number. This creates a scenario where individuals can register to vote without ever having to provide a valid photo ID, leaving the system vulnerable to manipulation and creating a serious security risk. These loopholes in the registration process invite potential fraud and raise grave concerns about the legitimacy of elections where such minimal checks are in place.

The GBI Strategies Scandal: A Chilling Example of Voter Registration Fraud

The question of election integrity is not a mere theoretical concern—it is grounded in deeply disturbing, documented evidence. In 2020, GBI Strategies, a firm contracted by several Democratic-aligned organizations, was caught running a massive fraudulent voter registration scheme that raised alarms across multiple states, particularly in Michigan. GBI Strategies, which received an eye-popping $4,691,623 from groups like the Biden presidential campaign, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), submitted an unknown number of fraudulent voter registrations—fraudulent names, forged signatures, and inaccurate addresses—all aimed at manipulating the electoral process.

However, perhaps the most troubling aspect of this scandal is that the full scale of the fraud remains hidden from the public. The FBI’s investigation, now dragging on for over four years, remains marked as an “ongoing investigation,” with the agency refusing to release key documents through FOIA requests, effectively keeping the public in the dark. How many fraudulent voter registrations were submitted? How many votes were impacted? These questions remain unanswered, and it is now apparent that we may never know the full extent of the manipulation.

This ongoing investigation and the refusal to shed light on the details underscore a dangerous reality: without full transparency and accountability, the public may never know just how far this manipulation has reached and how many fraudulent votes could have been cast in the 2020 and 2024 elections.

The Growing Divisiveness: Are Our Elections Secure?

As the nation’s political divide deepens, questions surrounding our elections and the integrity of our voting systems have rightfully become a point of intense contention. Many Americans believe the election process is compromised, citing incidents like the GBI Strategies scandal and the lack of ID verification during voter registration as key examples of vulnerabilities in the system.

The idea that 18 states and Washington D.C.—all won by Kamala Harris—do not require a photo ID for voter registration raises serious concerns. Critics argue that without secure, transparent elections, the foundation of our democratic Republic will continue to erode. The absence of photo ID requirements for voter registration enables the potential for fraud and leaves our electoral process vulnerable to manipulation.

The Need for Transparent Elections

America can never truly heal from its political divisions or ensure the legitimacy of its elections unless we demand 100% transparent elections. Without this transparency, accountability in our political system becomes impossible. How can we hold elected officials accountable if we do not know for certain whether the very foundation of our democratic Republic—our elections—is being manipulated?

This is not just about photo IDs—this is about trust. Trust in the system has been severely undermined by questionable practices, and unless we have 100% transparent elections, we will continue to live in an environment where voter fraud and election manipulation are not just possible—they are probable.

Conclusion: A Call for Immediate Action

The time for accountability has long passed. We must demand fair, transparent, and accountable elections to ensure that every American’s vote is counted accurately and legitimately. The long history of documented voter registration fraud, supported by countless cases and ongoing open FBI investigations into fraudulent operations across multiple states, makes it clear that we must act now before the integrity of our electoral system is further compromised.

>Transparent elections are the bedrock of our democratic Republic. Without them, we cannot hold our leaders accountable, and we cannot ensure that the voice of the American people is truly heard. Only through transparent, verifiable elections can we move forward with the certainty that every vote counts and that our leaders are genuinely elected by the people.

