84-Year-Old Nancy Pelosi Files For Reelection in 2026

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, filed for reelection in 2026.

The California Democrat isn’t finished with her endless quest for power after she ripped Biden’s skull off and served it to him on a platter.

Pelosi reportedly threatened Joe Biden as she pressured him to drop out of the 2024 race over the summer.

Barack Obama damaged Joe Biden with leaks to the media as Pelosi worked behind the scenes to oust Biden over the summer.

Nancy Pelosi straight up threatened Biden, according to Politico.

Per Politico: “Nancy made clear that they could do this the easy way or the hard way,” said one Democrat familiar with private conversations who was granted anonymity to speak candidly. “She gave them three weeks of the easy way. It was about to be the hard way.”

After nearly a week of getting battered by damaging leaks, Joe Biden on July 21 announced he is dropping out of the 2024 race.

The Democrats are in disarray after Trump won the 2024 election but Pelosi is hanging on for another term.

Democrats in disarray: Nancy Pelosi is arguing with Donna Brazile at the Kamala Harris defeat speech. pic.twitter.com/y3QQBoQCAT — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 6, 2024

Pelosi served as House Speaker from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023 and will be 87 years old if she serves a full term of the 120th Congress.