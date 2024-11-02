Emerald Robinson, Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft Discuss President Trump’s Brilliant Victory and How It Compares to 2020 on ‘The Absolute Truth’ (VIDEO)

by
Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft joined Emerald Robinson on Wednesday following President Trump’s three-peat victory.

President Donald J. Trump was declared victorious in his quest for the White House in his third presidential race early on Wednesday morning.

Kamala Harris and Democrats ‘mysteriously’ lost around 15 million votes from their reported victory in the 2020 contest. How does a party lose 15 million votes in four years? so strange!

Jim Hoft and twin Joe Hoft joined Emerald Robinson on The Absolute Truth on Wednesday following President Trump’s latest win.

Emerald along with Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft has been horribly targeted and censored by the social media censors and the Washington DC elites for years now for our reporting and support of President Donald J. Trump.

On Wednesday we discussed the surprising call by the legacy media and swing state officials. Recall that in 2020 President Trump was also leading all of the swing states but Democrats made sure those leads melted away in the middle of the night and behind closed doors in the days following the 2020 election.

None of this made sense at the time and Jim, Joe and Emerald spoke out about the impossible numbers and strange developments after Joe Biden was declared the winner by five days after the election.

This year it was much, much different.

Watch the entire discussion below.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

