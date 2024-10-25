YIKES! Bruce Springsteen Sounds Absolutely AWFUL at Kamala Harris Rally in Georgia (VIDEO)

The Kamala Harris campaign has been hyping the fact that singer Bruce Springsteen would be performing at her rally in Georgia tonight. The media has been talking about it non-stop as well.

They would have been better off to not mention it at all.

Springsteen did a rendition of his hit 1980s song ‘Dancing in the Dark’ and sounded positively terrible. It was so bad that it sounded like someone was doing an impersonation of Bruce Springsteen and doing it badly on purpose.

He could barely play his guitar and his singing was just awful. Seriously. Listen below and remember, this is not parody or AI. This is really Bruce Springsteen performing one of his own hit songs.

What happened to him? Here are some reactions.

One of the lines in this song goes: “There’s a joke here somewhere and it’s on me.”

You said it Bruce, not us.

