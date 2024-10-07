Wisconsin Sheriffs Proudly Endorse President Trump at Rally (VIDEO)

President Trump received the endorsement of Wisconsin Sheriffs at his rally in Juneau, WI, on Sunday. After all, what law enforcement agency would want to “defund police” Kamala Harris?

“Mr. President, I am proud to announce that all of these Sheriffs are among a very small amount of sheriffs and law enforcement across our country that support you,” Sheriff told President Trump.

“In Dodge County, in this 2024 election, there are zero drop boxes for the election. Our clerks are fantastic. We are gonna make sure that we have the best, most secure election in Dodge County history,” Sheriff said.

Watch:

WISCONSIN SHERIFFS ENDORSE TRUMP! A wonderful moment sharing the stage with WI’s finest. Law enforcement back @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/TKriIRkAep — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 6, 2024

President Trump also talked about Kamala’s disaster at the border and how it has resulted in 325,000 lost children.

“She wants mass amnesty and citizenship for all illegals, and she says that we must not utter the words ‘illegal alien’ or ‘radical Islamic terrorist,'” Trump said.

“In less than 4 years, she lost more than 325,000 migrant children,” Trump said.

Watch:

THIS IS THE WORST, 325,000 LOST CHILDREN. President @realDonaldTrump reminding Americans of Kamala’s failed attempts to keep Americans safe. pic.twitter.com/be5dOcCgVG — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 6, 2024

President Trump also said that anyone who has advocated for defunding the police should never be President.

“Anybody who wants to defund the police for even a week or for even a day is not worthy of being President of the United States,” Trump said.

Watch: