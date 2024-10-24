Wisconsin Elections Commission and Staff Announce Ways to Stop Non-US Citizens from Participating in Wiscosin Elections

Guest post by Jefferson Davis

In a fast-moving development, thanks to the tireless efforts of election integrity warrior Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, a legally and ethically written memo from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Staff has been released that provides an immediate mechanism to block non-US citizens from participating in Wisconsin elections while the Director of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the State Administrator of Elections appear to be dragging their feet to remove any non-US citizens from the WisVote database until after the November 5, 2024, Presidential Election.

The DMV announced almost a year ago that approximately 300,000 non-US citizens were issued a Wisconsin driver’s license and or photo ID between January 1, 2019, and October/November of 2023 that are nearly indistinguishable from a US Citizen Wisconsin driver’s license.

The DMV has repeatedly been asked by the Legislature over the last year, in their legal and statutory oversight capacity (click here – Wisconsin Legislature: 13.45(7)), to provide the data for these non-US citizens who may potentially be in the WisVote database to have them removed and the DMV refuses to cooperate (click here – Elections expert testify about noncitizen voting in Wisconsin – WPR).

A Waukesha County Circuit Court related lawsuit is making its way through the process and a hopeful decision by Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Maxwell will be rendered before the November 5, 2024, Presidential Election, to make sure non-US Citizens are blocked from participating in Wisconsin’s 2024 Presidential Election (click here – 2024-10-01-amended-mandamus-pet.pdf).

Peer-reviewed studies show that at least 5,010 non-US citizens cast a ballot in the Wisconsin 2020 Presidential Election (click here – Quantifying Illegal Votes Cast by Non-Citizens in the Battleground States of the 2020 Presidential Election – Just Facts Daily).

The Office of Special Counsel, appointed by Assembly Speaker Vos, found similar results in their review of the 2020 Presidential Election in Wisconsin (See attached OSC Election Fraud Interim Report).

Various provisions of Title III of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) require non-US citizens to be removed from the WisVote database (click here – PLAW-107publ252.pdf).

Various provisions of Section 8 of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) require non-US citizens to be removed from the WisVote database (click here – Microsoft Word – FACT SHEET – Voter Confidence and NVRA). The Governor’s Office agrees that non-US citizens cannot vote in Wisconsin elections with the sharing of data between the DMV and WEC.

The DMV and WEC have a signed legal document that requires both agencies to block non-US citizens from participating in Wisconsin elections (See attached WEC DMV Agreement).

And now this…

Thanks to U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, the following recently released Wisconsin Election Commission and Staff Memo (See attached WEC Blocking Non-US Citizens from voting) provides an immediate statutory and legal pathway forward for all electors, volunteer Poll Watchers, volunteer Poll Observers, paid Poll Workers, Chief Election Inspectors, all 1,852 community Clerks, all 72 County Clerks, all 72 County Sheriffs, all 72 County District Attorneys and Same-day elector registration Staff at the precinct level, to immediately block any non-eligible registration attempt from non-US citizens or any ballot processing attempt by non-US citizens through a very simple process.

While it is clearly the job, oath-of-office and constitutional responsibility of the Legislature, State Agencies, the Governor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the Wisconsin Court System to enforce state statutes, abide by the Wisconsin and US constitution and adhere to relevant federal guidelines when it comes to the administration of elections with integrity, sometimes citizens have to legally and ethically take matters into their own hands to make sure Wisconsin’s elections are administered with integrity.

This WEC memo goes a long way to giving citizens, officials, paid Staffers and election integrity groups the necessary tools to do everything they can to block any non-US citizen from participating in Wisconsin’s 2024 Presidential Election.

Action Plan…

Immediately contact your State Legislator (How to find your State Legislator – My Elected Officials) to ask them to immediately contact all of the Clerks in their legislative district to enforce this memo from WEC to block all non-US citizens from participating in the Wisconsin’s 2024 Presidential Election.