WHOA! Bernie Sanders Throws Kamala Harris Under the Bus, Admits She Hasn’t “Changed” Her Positions on Fracking or Green New Deal – She’s Just Trying to Get Elected (VIDEO)

by
CNN’s Jake Tapper interviews Bernie Sanders

Far-left Senator Bernie Sanders threw Kamala Harris under the bus on Sunday during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper.

Jake Tapper asked Bernie Sanders why Kamala Harris suddenly flip-flopped on several policy positions such as fracking and environmental plans.

Kamala Harris clearly stated in 2019 that she wanted to ban fracking, however, in 2024, Harris told CNN’s Dana Bash that she would not ban fracking.

Kamala Harris in 2019 said she is prepared to get rid of the filibuster to pass the Green New Deal.

Harris previously said was proud to co-sponsor Bernie Sanders’ Socialist takeover of healthcare knows as “Medicare for All” which would give illegal aliens free (taxpayer-funded) healthcare.

Jake Tapper asked Bernie Sanders why Kamala Harris suddenly changed her mind on fracking, the Green New Deal and Medicare for all.

“Kamala supported the Green New Deal, Medicare For All, and a ban on fracking. Is she making a mistake reversing those positions?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Bernie Sanders.

Bernie admitted Kamala Harris hasn’t changed – she’s just lying so she can get elected.

“What we are seeing is a coalition of people, more establishment democrats and progressive Democrats and progressive Independents… come together with a goal of defeating a very dangerous candidate and that is Donald Trump,” Bernie Sanders said.

There it is.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

