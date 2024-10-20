WHOA! Bernie Sanders Throws Kamala Harris Under the Bus, Admits She Hasn’t “Changed” Her Positions on Fracking or Green New Deal – She’s Just Trying to Get Elected (VIDEO)

Far-left Senator Bernie Sanders threw Kamala Harris under the bus on Sunday during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper.

Jake Tapper asked Bernie Sanders why Kamala Harris suddenly flip-flopped on several policy positions such as fracking and environmental plans.

Kamala Harris clearly stated in 2019 that she wanted to ban fracking, however, in 2024, Harris told CNN’s Dana Bash that she would not ban fracking.

I know politicians lie, but Kamala Harris side by side on banning fracking, when she ran for president in 2020 & now, is honestly staggering. It’s not just that she said she would ban fracking, it’s that she cited her baby nieces as the reason. pic.twitter.com/8WklYz9Z3h — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 30, 2024

Kamala Harris in 2019 said she is prepared to get rid of the filibuster to pass the Green New Deal.

Kamala Harris says if Congress does not pass the $93 trillion Green New Deal that she will take over the Senate as President and eliminate the filibuster to ram the agenda through The Green New Deal's creator said it was created to implement socialism, not help the environment pic.twitter.com/k0tONTOUok — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 4, 2019

Harris previously said was proud to co-sponsor Bernie Sanders’ Socialist takeover of healthcare knows as “Medicare for All” which would give illegal aliens free (taxpayer-funded) healthcare.

FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris was "proud" to co-sponsor Bernie Sanders's socialist takeover of health care known as "Medicare for All" — which would raise taxes on the middle-class, give illegals free health care, and outlaw private insurance for 200+ million Americans. pic.twitter.com/BsGoPBID9F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2024

Jake Tapper asked Bernie Sanders why Kamala Harris suddenly changed her mind on fracking, the Green New Deal and Medicare for all.

“Kamala supported the Green New Deal, Medicare For All, and a ban on fracking. Is she making a mistake reversing those positions?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Bernie Sanders.

Bernie admitted Kamala Harris hasn’t changed – she’s just lying so she can get elected.

“What we are seeing is a coalition of people, more establishment democrats and progressive Democrats and progressive Independents… come together with a goal of defeating a very dangerous candidate and that is Donald Trump,” Bernie Sanders said.

There it is.

